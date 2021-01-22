 RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant slays in Mileena Mortal Kombat cosplay - Dexerto
RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant slays in Mileena Mortal Kombat cosplay

Published: 22/Jan/2021 16:50

by Lauren Bergin
Asttina Mandella cosplays as Mileena Mortal Kombat RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Twitter: Asttina Mandella, NetherRealm Studios

Drag Race Mortal Kombat

Cosplay and drag often go hand-in-hand, especially on the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The UK iteration of the show saw one queen transform herself into the iconic Mileena from Mortal Kombat. 

RuPaul’s Drag Race is known for its insane fashion looks, colorful costumes and amazing performances. We’ve seen queens wear everything from outfits made of trash to designer gowns from the likes of Marc Jacobs.

One sector that also sees an amazing blend of costume art and performance, however, is the cosplay sector. We’ve seen gender-bend style cosplays like this awesome take on Overwatch’s Tracer make some serious waves.

It was a bit of a shock to see one of the Drag Race UK queens stomping the runway as one of Mortal Kombat’s most iconic characters, though, but this look was certainly a fatality.

Midway GamesMileena is clearly this queen’s favorite Mortal Kombat character!

Asttina Mandella becomes Mileena

East London’s Asttina Mandella has already made quite the splash in the legendary TV show, and has so far assassinated the competition by snagging the first win of the season. As a part of the ‘Surprise Surprise’ runway segment, it’s safe to say the queen deviated from her usual style.

Stomping down the runway in Mileena’s iconic pink cutout jumpsuit and mask, wielding the infamous femme fatale’s iconic sai, Asttina was really embodying the deadly attractiveness of the character.

It wasn’t until the mask came off though that the judges and viewers at home got a real surprise. Known for her amazing makeup skills, the queen transformed her mouth into the character’s ghastly set of fangs, arranged in a gruesome-looking smile.

Writing on her Twitter that “this is for you gaymers,” it’s safe to say that we’re obsessed with this look.

Drag Race fans are gagged

Fans of the show have taken to the comments to let the queen know just how much they loved her take on Mileena.

One fan, including a pretty graphic gif of the Mortal Kombat icon simply wrote “FINISH US” – a fun reference to the game’s famous “Finish Him!”

Another responded with a gif of RuPaul alumni Monique Heart, whose catchphrase ‘stunning’ makes an appearance.

As gamers we love to see our favorite characters recreated in new and innovative ways. Asttina did all of this and more, and we can’t wait to see if the hit TV show sees any more queens take to the stage in outfits inspired by iconic video game characters.

In the meantime though, the competition better watch out because Asttina plans to make sure there’s a Fatality on the runway!

What is cosplay: A beginner’s guide

Published: 22/Jan/2021 15:20 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 15:28

by Lauren Bergin
What is Cosplay Feature
Dexerto

It’s safe to say that cosplayers are starting to take over the internet, but what is cosplay? And why on Earth is it all over your timeline? 

If there’s ever been a comic convention in your city, you’ve likely seen a whole host of attendees dressed in the outfits of their favorite characters. This can be everything from anime stars to video game heroes.

The trend, however, has become ever more dominant over the past few years. With Instagram culture offering the perfect platform for cosplayers to share their art form, we’ve seen more and more of these creative individuals on our timelines and Twitch stream.

What exactly is cosplay though? Is it just a hobby? Or is it an industry? We’ve got all the answers for you right here.

What does cosplay mean?

Formed from an amalgamation of ‘costume’ and ‘play,’ cosplay is defined as the art of wearing costumes to portray characters from fiction. The most popular sectors are usually anime, video games or science fiction, though cosplay can come in almost any form.

Costumes can range from more basic replicas of the character’s outfit all the way to full blown recreations with LEDs, smoke emitters and more.

That begs the question though, is being a professional cosplayer actually feasible? Or is that just taking it a step too far?

Are there famous cosplayers?

The cosplay realm is open to a whole host of experiences, from casual artists to professional impersonators.

Above is Shirogane-Sama as the iconic Overwatch hero Tracer. Her Instagram account boasts an insane 627k followers, with her Twitter following not far behind with 231k. Using her art, she makes money vida a whole host of platforms, including Patreon.

When it comes to professional cosplays there is where most of the money is to be made. Exclusive Patreons and other membership platforms are where the cosplay industry thrives economically, something that’s been amplified by the current global situation.

Another way for cosplayers to flaunt their masterfully crafted outfits are at competitions, where cash prizes alongside whole swathes of goodies are up for grabs.

What is a cosplay convention?


Comic and cosplay conventions offer artists not only the opportunity to attend an event in their favorite cosplay, but also a chance to compete.

Cosplay competitions are commonplace, with prizes ranging from applause at smaller events to insane cash prizes. For example, BlizzCon 2020 had cash prizes of up to $3,000.

In an ideal world this is where lesser known cosplayers can find their moment in the sun, a moment that may lead to cosplay stardom.

So that’s everything you really need to know about cosplay! If you fancy giving it a go yourself, we’ll be creating an easy cosplay guide in the future. Until then though, keep an eye on the cosplay section of Dexerto, where we upload a whole host of cosplays that will blow your mind!