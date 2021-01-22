RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant slays in Mileena Mortal Kombat cosplay - Dexerto

Cosplay and drag often go hand-in-hand, especially on the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The UK iteration of the show saw one queen transform herself into the iconic Mileena from Mortal Kombat.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is known for its insane fashion looks, colorful costumes and amazing performances. We’ve seen queens wear everything from outfits made of trash to designer gowns from the likes of Marc Jacobs.

One sector that also sees an amazing blend of costume art and performance, however, is the cosplay sector. We’ve seen gender-bend style cosplays like this awesome take on Overwatch’s Tracer make some serious waves.

It was a bit of a shock to see one of the Drag Race UK queens stomping the runway as one of Mortal Kombat’s most iconic characters, though, but this look was certainly a fatality.

Asttina Mandella becomes Mileena

East London’s Asttina Mandella has already made quite the splash in the legendary TV show, and has so far assassinated the competition by snagging the first win of the season. As a part of the ‘Surprise Surprise’ runway segment, it’s safe to say the queen deviated from her usual style.

Stomping down the runway in Mileena’s iconic pink cutout jumpsuit and mask, wielding the infamous femme fatale’s iconic sai, Asttina was really embodying the deadly attractiveness of the character.

It wasn’t until the mask came off though that the judges and viewers at home got a real surprise. Known for her amazing makeup skills, the queen transformed her mouth into the character’s ghastly set of fangs, arranged in a gruesome-looking smile.

Writing on her Twitter that “this is for you gaymers,” it’s safe to say that we’re obsessed with this look.

THIS IS FOR YOU GAYMERS 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/At7koFRfwD — Asttina Mandella (@AsttinaMandella) January 21, 2021

Drag Race fans are gagged

Fans of the show have taken to the comments to let the queen know just how much they loved her take on Mileena.

Read More: Best anime cosplays of January 2021

One fan, including a pretty graphic gif of the Mortal Kombat icon simply wrote “FINISH US” – a fun reference to the game’s famous “Finish Him!”

Another responded with a gif of RuPaul alumni Monique Heart, whose catchphrase ‘stunning’ makes an appearance.

As gamers we love to see our favorite characters recreated in new and innovative ways. Asttina did all of this and more, and we can’t wait to see if the hit TV show sees any more queens take to the stage in outfits inspired by iconic video game characters.

In the meantime though, the competition better watch out because Asttina plans to make sure there’s a Fatality on the runway!