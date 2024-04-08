OutDaughtered Season 10: cast, trailer, release date & more

The Busby family returns to TLC for OutDaughtered Season 10 in May, and here’s everything to know about the upcoming season.

Adam and Danielle Busby have been sharing their lives with viewers on OutDaughtered for 10 seasons now, and the TLC series returns in May.

The show documents the couple’s challenges raising their teenage daughter Blayke, and 8-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker.

OutDaughtered Season 10 will show the quints’ various learning styles in third grade, as well as Adam and Danielle balancing their careers with parenthood.

Is there a trailer for OutDaughtered Season 10?

The trailer for OutDaughtered Season 10 was posted by TLC on April 8, and gives a look into the new obstacles Adam and Danielle have to face as their kids get older.

Blayke is nervous to try out for the middle school volleyball team, and Danielle breaks down when she realizes the quints are on different reading levels in school.

OutDaughtered Season 10: Who is in the cast?

The cast for OutDaughtered Season 10 includes Adam, Danielle, and their six daughters. Here is the full cast list:

Adam Busby

Danielle Busby

Blayke Busby

Ava Busby

Olivia Busby

Hazel Busby

Riley Busby

Parker Busby

OutDaughtered Season 10 premieres on Tuesday, May 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET on TLC.

Where to watch & stream OutDaughtered Season 10

OutDaughtered is available to watch on TLC and streams on HBO Max, Discovery Plus, Apple TV Plus, and Fubo TV.

The new season will feature significant changes in the Busby household, along with memorable family trips together.