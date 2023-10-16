Hell’s Kitchen fans weigh in on whether Gordon Ramsay is a hero or not

Gordon Ramsay’s big personality and aggressive ways have created a lot of conversation on social media. Some consider him a hero while others see him as an antihero.

When you think of Gordon Ramsay, what comes to mind? Would you consider him a hero or an antihero? Social media users have been weighing in as they try to decipher the type of person Gordon really is at the core.

There have been plenty of episodes of Hell’s Kitchen where he’s yelled at up-and-coming chefs after completely losing his patience with them.

There have also been a handful of moments where he’s shown off a more considerate and thoughtful side with the people he works with. Here’s what the folks on social media have to say about Gordon and his personality.

Is Gordon Ramsay a hero or an antihero?

A Reddit thread has been created to dig into the true character of Gordon based on what viewers have gathered about him on his reality TV shows.

The thread starts with a message saying, “Some people make him out to be a villain, (The mean a**hole type) I consider him more on the hero side but not sure which one, anti or not.”

Another Redditor responded by saying, “Yeah, I think it really depends on the time period and the setting. He’s chilled out a LOT in the last decade or so, there’s no denying that. And he always had a bit of split personality even before that – angel to some, demon to others.”

A third person chimed in to say, “I used to think he was a ridiculous hard a** villain. Then I saw Master Chef and Master Chef Junior. Especially Junior, [a] whole different dude.”

A public Reddit thread vote about Gordon Ramsay’s heroism.

The public poll added to this Reddit thread pulled in 76 votes describing Gordon as an antihero and 129 votes describing him as a regular hero.

It seems that typical Gordon Ramsay fans see him as a heroic figure beyond anything else. While he might come across as villainous for his delivery, his message is never the problem. He’s passionate about creating fine dining experiences with talented chefs who know how to make gourmet food.