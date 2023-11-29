Gordon Ramsay’s Idiot sandwich reality TV show is coming soon – Meme explained

The “idiot sandwich” meme everyone loves is getting turned into an entire reality TV show. These are the details.

One of Gordon Ramsay‘s most iconic moments ever involved two slices of bread and a whole lot of yelling.

In a highly memorable and infamous moment, he encouraged a woman named Julie Chen to call herself a “idiot sandwich.“

The meme-worthy moment has been in circulation since 2015 after Gordon’s interaction with Julie went viral. Now, it turns out the “idiot sandwich” meme is becoming an entire TV show.

The “Idiot sandwich” meme is becoming a TV show

According to People, Gordon is actively working on bringing the “idiot sandwich” meme to life as a TV show. While filming the hilarious skit with Julie, he screamed in her face saying, “What are you?“

She meekly responded, “An idiot sandwich.” The meme was supposed to shed light on Gordon’s aggressive conversational style on shows like Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen.

The clip pulled in more than 13 million views on YouTube, which says a lot about Gordon’s level of humor. He agreed to film the parody for a scene on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Years later, viewers are still obsessed with the humor of it all. The Michelin-star chef says anyone and everyone can apply to be part of this new reality TV show – you don’t even have to be an up-and-coming chef.

The application form to be part of the show is currently closed, but when it was still open, it explained what contestants will have to do.

Gordon Ramsay yelling at someone.

“The person whose sandwich impresses Chef Ramsay the most will walk away with a cash prize and the ultimate title, being crowned Gordon Ramsay’s Idiot Sandwich!”

This concept will undoubtedly be a hit since fans love seeing a more humorous side of Gordon. After all, he has a reputation for getting angry and worked up on camera.