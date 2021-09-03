Astralis sign Rainbow Six Siege roster in North American expansion

Danish esports organization Astralis have entered North America through the acquisition of Disrupt Gaming, including their team in Rainbow Six Siege.

Astralis listing themselves publicly in America in May 2021 seemingly hinted at an increasing presence in the North America region, and now they’ve revealed their plans.

Having now set up Astralis US, a new division of the company, they hold a spot in the North American Rainbow Six League by acquiring small domestic organization Disrupt.

The acquisition includes “key staff” including their new director of US operations, Disrupt founder Mark Flood. Digital assets, facilities, and league rights for the Ubisoft-owned esports league are also included in the transaction.

This is the first official activity for Astralis in the region as they’ve typically concentrated on the European market. They own permanent spots in Counter-Strike with both ESL and BLAST, as well as League of Legends in premier regional competition, the LEC.

The Danish org recently disclosed they’ve made a loss of $2m in the first six months of 2021. As was the case in 2020, their most financially fruitful title to operate in was CS:GO, with League of Legends and FIFA coming in second and third respectively.

“Expanding our team activities and organization into North America and entering Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six NA League is big news for us,” said Astralis chief revenue officer, Jakob Lund Kristensen.

“Our intention is to bring something new and exciting to all the fans of Rainbow Six, while also giving the vast number of existing Astralis fans all over the world a new team in a game and a league that provides entertainment and competition on a very high level.”