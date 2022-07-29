PUBG Battlegrounds x Assassin’s Creed crossover event: Start date, rewards & New State

Sourav Banik . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

PUBG Battlegrounds will crossover with Assassin’s Creed soon as Krafton has announced its partnership with Ubisoft. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Players will soon be able to enjoy the world of Assassin’s Creed in both PUBG Battlegrounds and New State Mobile. Krafton has partnered up with Ubisoft on a multi-game collaboration as they’re looking to make the tales of the Animus become the realities of the battlegrounds.

During this time, players will have the chance to participate in and acquire Assassin’s Creed-themed items in the game.

If you’re wondering when their collaboration goes live, here’s everything you need to know.

When does the crossover event start?

The crossover event between PUBG: Battlegrounds and Assassin’s Creed will go live on August 17 and end on September 22, 2022. Whereas, the same for New State Mobile will run from August 18 to September 21, 2022.

This means the event will last for more than a month. During this time, players will get enough opportunities to participate in a series of events to win exclusive in-game items. Let’s now take a look at the rewards that you can earn from the crossover event.

PUBG / Ubisoft The crossover event will have tons of in-game items to collect.

PUBG x Assassin’s Creed crossover event rewards

As we mentioned earlier, both the games from PUBG will have in-game items for the players to collect.

Here’s a rundown of every item that will be rewarded in both the games from this event:

PUBG: Battlegrounds x Assassin’s Creed Rewards

Throughout the Assassin’s Creed collaboration, you will have the chance to earn themed cosmetic rewards, including:

Costumes (x2 sets)

Bag Skins (x2 sets)

Parachute Skin

Emote

Gun Charm

Spray Item (x2 sets)

During the collaboration’s entire period, the Haven map will have a ton of themed resources and props for you to discover. One of the main buildings on the map has been taken over by Abstergo Industries, placing “Leap of Faith” ledges on the building’s rooftop along with a hidden Animus machine inside.

New State Mobile x Assassin’s Creed Rewards

In New State Mobile, players can obtain over 30 unique Assassin’s Creed-themed costumes, weapon skins, and items through limited-time events and collaboration crates, including:

Ezio’s Outfit from Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Shay’s Outfit from Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Upgradeable SIG-MCX Skin

Vehicle Skins (x2)

Parachute Skin

Wappen

You’ll also earn daily log-in rewards during the entire period of the collaboration event. You can also complete story missions to obtain more rewards. These missions will help to find out the truth behind the rumored presence of Templars and Assassins in Erangel and Troi.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the crossover event between PUBG Battlegrounds & Assassin’s Creed. If you’re keen to know more about the games, be sure to keep updated with our PUBG and Assassin’s Creed hubs.