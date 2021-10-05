Dexerto partners with DJ Esports to launch ‘The Jungle’ League of Legends show

Dexerto, the world’s first and largest esports & influencer media group, is pleased to announce an exclusive preview show for Worlds 2021: ‘The Jungle’.

The series brings together three of the most outspoken and vibrant personalities in esports – caster Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles, streamer Christian ‘IWillDominate’ Rivera, and esports host Daniel ‘dGon’ Gonzales – to look ahead at every stage of Worlds 2021, which is being hosted in Iceland.

Dexerto has partnered with betting platform DJ Esports to make this exciting new series possible.

What is ‘The Jungle’?

‘The Jungle’ will look at every aspect of Worlds, from the players to the champions to the pro meta, and break it down with the help of our expert hosts. It will be the go-to place for everything you need to know about all stages of the showpiece tournament.

What’s more, all of the information will be presented by three of the most electric personalities in the industry – MonteCristo, IWillDominate, and dGon. Expect the hottest takes and boldest opinions from the experts who know the game best.

How to watch ‘The Jungle’

Every episode of The Jungle will be available to watch on the Dexerto LoL YouTube channel, as well as on Dexerto.com.

Meet the hosts of ‘The Jungle’

Let’s meet the esports legends at the helm of ‘The Jungle’:

Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles

Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles is a LoL legend, and fans still fondly remember his days as the voice of OGN’s English-language broadcasts alongside DoA. In recent years, he has also tried his hand at other games, including Overwatch and CS:GO. We are happy to welcome him to the rift, and you can expect him to hold nothing back as he gives his takes on the tournament ahead.

Christian ‘IWillDominate’ Rivera

Christian ‘IWillDominate’ Rivera was once the terror of the NA jungle. Now, he’s here to host ‘The Jungle’. The former LCS player gives ‘The Jungle’ the invaluable insight of someone who knows what it’s like to play at the highest tiers of League of Legends.

Daniel ‘dGon’ Gonzales

Podcaster and esports host Daniel ‘dGon’ Gonzales rounds out the team for the show. Bringing nearly a decade of broadcasting and esports to the table, Gonzales knows what he is talking about when it comes to League of Legends.

When will ‘The Jungle’ be released?

Fans can expect episodes of ‘The Jungle’ throughout Worlds. Episode 1 was released on October 4, 2021.

DJ Esports co-presents ‘The Jungle’

In partnership with DJ Esports, League of Legends fans can take part in the Worlds Prediction Series, which boasts a 10 million USDT prize pool.

Individual users can win up to 800,000 USDT simply by playing for free and correctly predicting the outcome of matches across major esports events.

Sign up right now on DJ Esports, the world’s premier all-crypto betting platform and AI-based analytics matrix. And, join the DJ Esports Discord for a limited time offer of a free 800 DJT to play for the chance to win from 10 million USDT in prizes.

