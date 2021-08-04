Dexerto announces hiring of Luís Mira as new Esports Editor

4 August 2021, London, UK: Dexerto, the leading voice in esports, gaming and online culture, has announced that esteemed esports and gaming journalist Luís Mira will join the team as Esports Editor for the group’s flagship website, Dexerto.com.

Over the past decade, Mira has worked to establish himself as a premier esports expert, joining HLTV.org in 2009, and eventually working his way up to Editor-in-Chief by 2017.

During his time with HLTV, he also operated as a lead investigative reporter and played a crucial role in the site being nominated for best coverage website at the Esports Awards each year since 2016.

Advertisement

“I’m honored to be joining Dexerto and to have the opportunity to help reshape its esports section,” said Mira. “Working with multiple esports titles is something that I’ve wanted to do for some time after spending the last 15 years covering Counter-Strike. I will use my experience from HLTV to bring Dexerto a great mix of breaking news, analysis, interviews, and features”

Mike Kent, Co-Founder and Director of Content at Dexerto, added: “I’m thrilled to welcome Luis to the team to help continue to elevate our esports offering. I’ve admired his work during his time at HLTV, helping it grow to the size it is today, and I can’t wait to see how he takes that drive and knowledge into other titles beyond CS:GO. I and the team believe this kind of move demonstrates our commitment to remaining the number one esports news outlet in the world.”

Advertisement

The addition of Mira will be instrumental in elevating Dexerto’s position as the market leader in esports coverage, utilizing his experience to grow one of the company’s biggest verticals.

About Dexerto

Dexerto, the world’s largest esports, gaming and influencer media platform, is an award-winning digital media group reaching tens of millions of fans every month. As the authority in competitive gaming and influencer-driven culture, Dexerto champions professional gamers as the new athletes and social creators as the new pop stars, inspiring fans and icons alike to celebrate their passion for the next generation of sports and entertainment.

Related News

Advertisement

Invited by leagues and publishers to cover more than 50 major events annually, Dexerto is the premier source for everything esports and gaming-related.

To discover more, please visit Dexerto.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @Dexerto, or contact [email protected].