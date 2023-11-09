YouTuber releases every rare Pokemon TCG pull from their Pokemon Go account

Not content with Nuzlocke runs, one Pokemon content creator has opened Pokemon TCG packs and then released those pulls from their Pokemon Go account.

Collecting Pokemon cards can be rough, as there are so many sets to keep up with, and sometimes the pulls just aren’t there. Not every pack has a Charizard, sadly.

While many fans and content creators often share themselves opening up Pokemon TCG packs, one content creator is taking things even further, and making their unboxing even more painful than it normally is.

Article continues after ad

YouTube creator Mystic Rips recently sat down with a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Paradox Rift Booster Box, and got to ripping open a pile of blister packs, but with one important caveat. They release any major pulls from their Pokemon Go account.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon TCG fan releases chase cards in their Pokemon Go account

The latest set – Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Paradox Rift – has some powerful and beautiful rare cards, including fierce beasts such as Roaring Moon, Iron Valiant, Groudon, and even everyone’s favorite land-shark Garchomp.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, a lot of these Pokemon (or their nearest companion in the case of Pokemon like Roaring Moon Ex and their inspiration Salamence) are heavy hitters in the Pokemon Go PvP meta. Or at the very least, they’re quite tough to find, making any of these Pokemon a beast most trainers would hate to lose. As user kingragon1076 puts it in the comments underneath the video, “As a Pokemon Go player, this was a tough watch.”

Article continues after ad

With plenty of packs to tear through, Mystic Rips does manage to pull some good cards, but each pull is also stained with the knowledge that it’s farewell to one rare Pokemon Go pal. It’s not a way we’d recommend to open your Pokemon cards, but as it’s somebody else’s Pokemon Go account, the video is an entertaining (and painful) way to mix two different parts of the greater Pokemon world.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.