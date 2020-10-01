Victini Special Research live in Pokemon Go: All tasks and rewards

Niantic promised that Victini was coming to Pokemon Go in September and they stuck to their word, albeit barely. The Gen 5 Mythical Pokemon can be found by completing The Feeling of Victory Special Research.
Trainers were worried that Niantic had changed their plans regarding the Victini. The Special Research was released with less than 12 hours of September remaining in the US (just two hours left in the UK).
Nevertheless, the Pokemon Go developers came through and silently dropped the Special Research into the game. Victini was previously available as part of the Pokemon GO Fest 2020 event.
The Feeling of Victory
Here are all the tasks and rewards for The Feeling of Victory Special Research:
Stage 1/6
- Catch 30 Pokemon: 3 Pinap Berry
- Spin 30 PokeStops or Gyms: 1,000 XP
- Send 10 Gifts to Friends: 1,000 Stardust
- Rewards: 30 Great Ball, Ralts encounter, 1,000 Stardust
Stage 2/6
- Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon: Elgyem
- Catch 30 Fire-type Pokemon: Darumaka
- Hatch 3 Eggs: 1 Egg Incubator
- Rewards: 1,000 XP, Torchic encounter, 30 Great Ball
Stage 3/6
- Take a snapshot of your Buddy: 1 Poffin
- Earn 3 Candies walking with your Buddy: 1,000 Stardust
- Power up Pokemon 3 times: 3 Hyper Potion
- Rewards: 3 Revive, Espeon encounter, 1,000 Stardust
Stage 4/6
- Win 3 Gym Battles: 1,000 XP
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 1 Lure Module
- Win 3 Raids: 1,000 Stardust
- Rewards: 3 Max Potion, Victini encounter, 3 Max Revive
Stage 5/6
- Take a Snapshot of Victini: 20 Victini Candy
- Catch 30 different species of Pokemon: 1 Incense
- Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 1,000 XP
- Rewards: 5 Victini Sticker, 3,000 Stardust, 1 Star Piece
Stage 6/6
- Claim Reward (x3): 3,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, 3,000 XP
- Rewards: 1 Lure Module, 20 Victini Candy, 1 Lucky Egg
Unfortunately, if you already have a Victini you won't be able to get another one here. Instead, you'll get an additional 20 Victini Candy.
As tasks in Special Research go, there isn't anything too strenuous here. Some of them may prove to be a little consuming, such as hatching 3 eggs, but all trainers should complete it with relative ease.
Unsurprisingly, but interesting nonetheless, Victini shares the exact same stats as other Mythical 'mons in Mew, Celebi, and Jirachi. Its dual fire and psychic-typing makes it resistant to 7 different types but leaves it vulnerable to five others. It can be used in Pokemon Go's PvP format but is certainly nothing to get too excited about.