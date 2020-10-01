Victini Special Research live in Pokemon Go: All tasks and rewards

Niantic promised that Victini was coming to Pokemon Go in September and they stuck to their word, albeit barely. The Gen 5 Mythical Pokemon can be found by completing The Feeling of Victory Special Research.

Trainers were worried that Niantic had changed their plans regarding the Victini. The Special Research was released with less than 12 hours of September remaining in the US (just two hours left in the UK).

Nevertheless, the Pokemon Go developers came through and silently dropped the Special Research into the game. Victini was previously available as part of the Pokemon GO Fest 2020 event.

The Feeling of Victory

Here are all the tasks and rewards for The Feeling of Victory Special Research:

Stage 1/6

Catch 30 Pokemon: 3 Pinap Berry

Spin 30 PokeStops or Gyms: 1,000 XP

Send 10 Gifts to Friends: 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: 30 Great Ball, Ralts encounter, 1,000 Stardust

Stage 2/6

Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon: Elgyem

Catch 30 Fire-type Pokemon: Darumaka

Hatch 3 Eggs: 1 Egg Incubator

Rewards: 1,000 XP, Torchic encounter, 30 Great Ball

Stage 3/6

Take a snapshot of your Buddy: 1 Poffin

Earn 3 Candies walking with your Buddy: 1,000 Stardust

Power up Pokemon 3 times: 3 Hyper Potion

Rewards: 3 Revive, Espeon encounter, 1,000 Stardust

Stage 4/6

Win 3 Gym Battles: 1,000 XP

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 1 Lure Module

Win 3 Raids: 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: 3 Max Potion, Victini encounter, 3 Max Revive

Stage 5/6

Take a Snapshot of Victini: 20 Victini Candy

Catch 30 different species of Pokemon: 1 Incense

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 1,000 XP

Rewards: 5 Victini Sticker, 3,000 Stardust, 1 Star Piece

Stage 6/6

Claim Reward (x3): 3,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, 3,000 XP

Rewards: 1 Lure Module, 20 Victini Candy, 1 Lucky Egg

Unfortunately, if you already have a Victini you won't be able to get another one here. Instead, you'll get an additional 20 Victini Candy.

As tasks in Special Research go, there isn't anything too strenuous here. Some of them may prove to be a little consuming, such as hatching 3 eggs, but all trainers should complete it with relative ease.

Unsurprisingly, but interesting nonetheless, Victini shares the exact same stats as other Mythical 'mons in Mew, Celebi, and Jirachi. Its dual fire and psychic-typing makes it resistant to 7 different types but leaves it vulnerable to five others. It can be used in Pokemon Go's PvP format but is certainly nothing to get too excited about.