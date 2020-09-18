This amazing intro would be perfect for a Pokemon Let's Go Johto game

Rumors about the next Pokemon game continue to swirl but if it does end up being Pokemon Let's Go: Johto then one trainer has already saved Game Freak and co the trouble of creating an intro for it.

A Gen 2 version of Pokemon Let's Go will almost certainly be a remake of Pokemon Gold/Silver/Crystal, similar to how the original Let's Go game was to Pokemon Yellow. It would feature more to do but the biggest appeal would be the chance to play through the Johto region with modern visuals.

Much like all new Pokemon game releases, there is always divided opinion about a particular title. On the whole though, fans seem excited about the prospect of a Let's Go sequel, though.

Let's Go Johto intro

And why wouldn't they be if the final product featured animations as nostalgic and well-made as this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTY5kFCGKss

The Pokemon Gold and Silver intro animation is as iconic as the game itself. Fans young and old will remember the short pixelated scenes featuring the likes of Shellder, Lapras and the infamous Gen 2 starters.

As this particular animation is based on Pokemon Silver, the scene culminates with Lugia flying across the sea. Typically, Charizard also features which many trainers will point to as early evidence of the Pokemon Company's apparent obsession with the Kanto fire starter.

It was created by DARN, an artist, animator and filmmaker from Ireland. He took on the challenging task of recreating it but even for someone with the expertise he has, making it was incredibly time consuming.

In the same YouTube video, DARN claimed making it took an astounding amount of time. "Videos like these take a lot of time and effort. This one alone took like 300/400 hours." You can check out DARN's portfolio of work on his website here.