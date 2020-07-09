Team Rocket's Jessie and James have been found in Pokemon Go

Prepare for trouble and make it double! The Team Rocket duo, Jessie and James, are set to make their long awaited appearance in Pokemon Go.

Team Rocket invaded the world of Pokemon Go last summer. It took a few months but the boss man himself, Giovanni, also got in on the action.

For unknown reasons though, Team Rocket (mostly) packed their bags and left trainers alone for a few months. That all changed on July 7, when Team GO Rocket decided to change their attack plan, where instead of taking over PokeStops they now attack from the air via balloons.

Despite the ongoing battles between trainers and various members of Team Rocket, two infamous faces remained absent. There was no sign whatsoever of Jessie and James - until now.

We should have known better if we thought hot air balloons were the only thing Team Rocket had up their sleeve. Their record might not be the best, after all they blast off almost every battle, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

Meowth is coming too

Jessie and James' addition to Pokemon Go hasn't been confirmed but there are plenty of clues alluding to their introduction found in the mobile game's code. That includes assets for Jessie, James and a Meowth balloon. Whether that will include a talking Meowth or it is just a balloon we'll have to wait and see.

Previously references to Jessie and James were removed and replaced with "Grunt B". It now looks like this was Niantic's way of hiding the information.

Elsewhere, dialogue has been found in battle texts which certainly looks like something Jessie and James would say. "You're just a twerp" and the iconic "We're blasting off again" are just two quotes that have been found.

Again, we can't confirm they are coming (or when) but when assets such as these are found it becomes very likely their addition is just around the corner. Will Jessie and James be strong or will it be like the anime where they're a minor inconvenience and always come out defeated - time will tell.