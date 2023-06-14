Second grader makes Pokemon history as Pichu card sells for record $25,000

A rare Pichu Spikey-Eared Pokemon card has just sold at an auction for over $25,000, making it the most expensive Pichu Pokemon card in the history of the iconic gaming and anime franchise.

When it comes to collectible cards, the Pokemon series has made a name for itself thanks to the rarest cards ever created selling for thousands upon thousands of dollars.

Unsurprisingly, Pokemon cards can get quite expensive as a result. How expensive, you might be asking? The most expensive Pokemon card to ever be sold was valued and exchanged hands for a jaw-dropping $6,000,000.

While the Pokemon Pikachu is typically the card that brings in the biggest numbers, a design of a Pichu card, created by a second-grade child, has just sold at an auction for $25,800.

As first reported by Dicebreaker, the Spikey-Eared Pichu was first created as part of a children’s competition in Japan. The winning design from each age bracket was then created in a real, authentic Pokemon card design. Now in 2023, the Spikey-Eared Pichu design created by a second-grade student sold via auction house PWCC for a whopping amount.

According to the auction house, this card is the only copy to be in perfect Gem Mint 10 condition.

Given the high price tag of certain Pokemon cards, it is not uncommon to hear of thieves breaking into homes and stealing rare cards from collections. Earlier in June, Dexerto reported how another such theft recently occurred in Arkansas, with a thief making out with 30,000 Pokemon cards in a $12,000 heist.

For all the latest Pokemon news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.