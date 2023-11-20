Save 20% on this Pokemon STEM toy Black Friday deal

Get 20% off with this Pokemon STEM toy Black Friday deal that will stimulate your child’s imagination and memory.

Pokemon STEM toys are a fantastic gift for parents of a child who want to stimulate their kid’s creativity and memory, and who want to encourage their child to speak confidently. The toy asks you to picture a Pokemon in your mind’s eye before asking you a series of questions.

Using voice recognition technology, it then uses your answers to determine which Pokemon you have in mind. It also asks a number of other questions, including where you live, and makes it a worthwhile STEM toy for your curious child.

Get 20% off on this Pokemon STEM toy Black Friday Deal

The speaking Guess Pokeball also includes a guide so that you can tick off the Pokemon it guesses to ‘collect’ them. The guide includes a list of 136 Pokemon, along with information on their type, if they evolve, their height and weight, and the region they first appeared in. The toy contains no parts or buttons and includes 3 x AAA batteries.

The combined features of this Pokemon STEM toy make it a brilliant way for your child to learn about measurements and colors. Additionally, it can be a fun way for them to practice imagining complex forms, and to explore different regions from the Pokemon series. This game could be ideal for a child who is building their communication skills, either in their native language or a foreign tongue.

STEM toys are one of the leading ways to introduce your child to develop an interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics from an early age. If you’re a parent who wants to stimulate their child’s imagination early, then consider looking out for more STEM toy deals, including on Pokemon Lego and Pokemon Nanoblock toys this Black Friday, November.

