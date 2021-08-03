Pokemon Unite August 4 update patch notes: Buffs & nerfs, Spectate feature, more

Pokemon Unite’s second major update is scheduled to release on August 4, and it brings some significant buffs, nerfs, and bug fixes, as well as the arrival of the new Spectate mode.

Despite only being out in the wild for a couple of weeks now, Nintendo and TiMi Studio’s new MOBA title Pokemon Unite is about to receive its second big update as the devs iron out any balancing issues and bugs.

The first major update on July 28 introduced new fighter Gardevoir to the Unite lineup, but this August 4 patch focuses on several buffs and nerfs to Pokemon stats and moves, as well as the new Spectate feature.

Trainers will be able to get the update by restarting their app after August 4, 2021, at 12AM PDT / 3AM EDT / 8AM BST. Below, you’ll find all of the changes set to arrive with the Pokemon Unite update.

Pokemon Unite August 4 update buffs & nerfs

Charizard

Flamethrower cooldown reduced and effects strengthened.

Fire Punch effects strengthened.

Fire Blast cooldown reduced and effects strengthened.

Talonflame

Acrobatics damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased.

Aerial Ace damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased.

Aerial Ace+ damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased.

Fly damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased.

Venusaur

Sludge Bomb damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased and effects strengthened.

Petal Dance effects increased.

Solar Beam cooldown reduced.

Verdant Anger damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased.

Absol

Basic Attack bug fixes.

Night Slash damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased.

Sucker Punch damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased.

Wigglytuff

Defense, Special Defense, and HP increased.

Double Slap damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased and effect strengthened.

Sing effects strengthened.

Dazzling Gleam bug fixes.

Eldegoss

Cotton Guard cooldown lengthened and HP restoration decreased.

Cotton Spore cooldown reduced, effects strengthened, Defense and Special Defense increase strengthened.

Cotton Cloud Crash HP restoration decreased.

Cinderace

Attack decreased.

Blaze Kick damage dealt to opposing Pokemon decreased.

Feint activation time and movement speed increase reduced.

Pyro Ball damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased.

Gengar

Basic Attack bug fixes.

Shadow Ball damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased.

Hex damage dealt to opposing Pokemon decreased and invulnerability frames reduced.

Dream Eater move speed increased.

Zeraora

Spark bug fixes.

Wild Charge cooldown reduced and damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased.

Plasma Gale damage dealt to opposing Pokemon reduced.

Cramorant

Whirlpool damage dealt to opposing Pokemon decreased.

Dive damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased.

Machamp

Basic Attack bug fixes.

Cross Chop damage dealt to opposing Pokemon decreased.

Close Combat damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased.

Lucario

Power-Up Punch bug fixes.

Bone Rush bug fixes.

Greninja

Basic Attack bug fixes.

Alolan Ninetails

Snow Warning bug fixes.

Pokemon Unite August 4 update Spectate mode details

As well as the Pokemon stat and move changes listed above, Pokemon Unite will also be getting a spectator mode. It won’t be around for long, however, as TiMi Studio are testing the feature for a couple of days.

The test release of the Spectate feature will begin alongside the update on August 4, 2021, at 12AM PDT and run until August 6, 2021, at 12AM PDT. This is likely so the devs can pick up on any bugs or errors.

That's everything new in the latest update.