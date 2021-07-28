Pokemon Unite update 1.1.1.3 patch notes: Gardevoir release, Charizard nerf, bug fixes

Pokemon Unite’s first major update has gone live, and with it comes a series of major changes to the Nintendo Switch MOBA. From Charizard being nerfed to the release of Hoenn’s Gardevoir, here is everything included in Unite’s Patch 1.1.1.3.

Despite it only launching a week ago on July 21, TiMi Studios has already pushed out Pokemon Unite’s first substantial patch. Players can finally get their hands on Ruby & Sapphire favorite Gardevoir. The Fairy-type is now available in the MOBA’s store and is the latest ‘mon to join the Attacker class.

Also included are several fixes to a handful of pesky bugs. Perhaps the most interesting inclusion, though, is the free-to-play title’s first major nerfs. Charizard has been tweaked in an attempt to balance the game further. Below we will break down everything included in the 1.1.1.3 update.

Everything included in Pokemon Unite’s 1.1.1.3 patch update

Gardevoir added to the game

On July 28, 2021 Gardevoir was officially added to the game at 12:00 AM PST. The Hoenn Pokemon can be obtained by purchasing its License from the Unite Battle Committee Store.

The character can be bought for either 8,000 Aeos Coins, or it can be unlocked by trading in 480 Aeos Gems (which is roughly $7.99 to purchase premium paid currency).

Charizard nerf with Muscle Band

Players who equipped the Held Item Muscle Band with Charizard were able to do an insane amount of damage after using its ability Seismic Slam. The Fire-type’s basic attack becomes boosted after the Unite Move is triggered and when paired with the Held Item, Trainers were dropping some serious damage on enemies.

This is no longer the case though, as TiMi Studios have substantially nerfed Charizard’s Basic Attack boost in Patch 1.1.1.3 when using Muscle Band. The Kanto ‘mon went from dealing an absurd 31k damage with everything maxed to now 11.9k.

While that is still nothing to sneeze at, it will surely leave some players feeling sore. The Gen I character will no longer be seen as the powerhouse to stop team battles as it once was with the new update.

New Holowear added to Zirco Trading

The 1.1.1.3 patch also brings a new Holowear skin to Pokemon Unite. To celebrate the debut of Gardevoir, TiMi Studios has given the Hoenn character an adorable ‘Fashionable Style’ outfit that can be bought in the Zirco Trading store.

The costume can be purchased for 350 Aeos Gems. Unfortunately, unlike the other skins in the MOBA, the Fairy-Type’s alternate look can NOT be earned with the Holowear Tickets. Only time will tell if that changes in a future update.

And that is everything included in the 1.1.1.3 update. Nothing too substantial, although we are sure Charizard players are probably heartbroken over the substantial Muscle Band Nerf.

While there is no release window for the next patch, we do know that Blastoise will be the second post-launch Pokemon to join the fight. So the upcoming patch could be released soon.