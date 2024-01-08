Pokemon TCG player pulls “bangers” in amazing vending machine haul

A Pokemon TCG player purchased 151 Booster bundles from a vending machine and pulled multiple “bangers” in the process.

The Pokemon Company released a Trading Card Game expansion – 151 – inspired by Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in September 2023. Notably, the expansion includes the first 151 creatures discovered in the Kanto region, meaning collectors may receive cards for Alakazam, Gengar, Poliwhirl, and more.

Pokemon faithful can purchase the expansion pack at various retailers, including the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Players can also try their luck at specialized vending machines carrying Pokemon cards. One fan did just that and walked away with a gold mine.

Pokemon TCG player gets gold mine from vending machine

A Reddit user named ThePopojijo purchased four 151 Booster bundles at a vending machine, then shared photos of their haul on a Pokemon subreddit.

They secured a long list of noteworthy cards, too, from a Wigglytuff ex to a stunning Alakazam SIR. “I am very happy with what I got,” the Redditor wrote at the end of their post. Suffice it to say, commenters in the PokemonTCG subreddit were nothing if not impressed.

One user responded to say they never get this lucky but congratulated the original poster nonetheless. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve bought 4 and got skunked. I am happy for you though those are some crisp bangers !!!!”

Another person chimed in with, “I think I got a Venusaur and Alakazam SIR out of an ETB once and it was literally an amazing feeling. I hope you got a warm fuzzy from this too.”

A third Redditor joined the conversation to add, “[that] last box is a banger. I need some of that luck…”

Some people learned about the Pokemon TCG vending machines because of this thread. Fortunately, the original poster spread the love by sharing a link identifying all vending machine locations across various states in the U.S.