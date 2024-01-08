Pokemon TCG Twitch streamer pulled an “insane” rare card live

A Pokemon TCG Twitch streamer couldn’t believe it when he pulled a rare holofoil card live on New Year’s Eve.

The Pokemon TCG Twitch streamer Mr. Poofykins was live on New Year’s Eve, pulling Pokemon promo cards. His reaction when he pulled an unbelievably rare holo foil-backed Manaphy was one of total joy and shock.

After pulling a beautiful holo Manaphy card, his jaw dropped, and he placed his hand on his heart. He looked at a shiny foil card and asked, “What is this? Anybody? Has this ever happened to anybody?”

Livestream viewers also couldn’t believe what the streamer had pulled.

Pokemon TCG Twitch streamer Mrpoofykins didn’t believe his eyes

Mrpoofykins said he’d “never seen anything like this” in their life. He noted a “print line” on the card, a typically unsightly printing error occasionally seen on Pokemon cards, which hinted at what the card really was. So what was he looking at?

This particularly rare holo foil is a filler card, which is used to fill a blank spot on a sheet of printed cards.

The holo-backed fillers are rare but not quite an erratum card. Erratum cards are known misprints of cards from series, which can be fairly expensive as a result of their scarcity.

In fact, there are so few of them around that they typically sell for over $100, as one X user pointed out.

A lot of Pokemon fans joked about the real identity of the mystery card. “WTF he pulled a hyper rare missingo, 1 of 1 ever “printed” tf is this?” joked one commenter about the RBY glitch Pokemon Missingno, marking its possible second sighting this week.

Another fan had a different theory, “It’s John Cena.” they said.

If you’ve ever pulled a card like this or another card that doesn’t look like this, then don’t panic. It’s unlikely to be a fake Pokemon card.

Instead, you could post it on a subreddit like Pokemon misprints. You might find it’s worth something or get an offer from a collector.