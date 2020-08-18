Pokemon Sword and Shield's Max Raid Battles have been given yet another update to kick off a new Galar Region event. Here, we will run through all of the species you can now catch in the Wild Area and Isle of Armor.

As as usually the case, this is a new limited time event for the zone. That means that for a short period of time the Pokemon found there will be slightly different to how you last remember it.

For those who grind out the Max Raids, which are usually prime spots to catch G-MAX and shiny Pokemon, let's run through everything that's changed this time.

Pokemon Max Raid Battles update

To put it simply, you should expect to see two types of Pokemon in Max Raid Battles more than usual. These are water and ground-types.

There's a new list of Pokemon you can find in the battles. Some of these can be found below:

Shellos

Gastrodon

Feebas

Milotic

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Quagsire

These can be found across the Wild Area and in the Isle of Armor, for those who own the DLC.

When does the Max Raid Battles event end?

Now that you know what to expect, the next question is obvious. When does it end?

Well, it's been confirmed that the end of the month will be the closing off point. This means August 31 is the next time Pokemon will be rotated in and out of Max Raid Battles in the Galar Region.

If you're wondering how to enter Max Raids (not everyone will know), simply search for the red PokeDen lights in the sky. These will show you the way, so simply follow it until you arrive at the destination.

Good luck trainer, hopefully a shiny is waiting for you during this event!