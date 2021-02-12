Logo
Pokemon Sword & Shield Valentine’s Day Max Raid Battle event adds Shiny Milcery

Published: 12/Feb/2021 7:22

by Brad Norton
Pokemon gameplay
Nintendo

A limited-time Valentine’s Day update has arrived in Pokemon Sword & Shield, changing the state of Max Raid Battles by introducing Shiny Milcery into the mix.

Max Raids are undeniably one of the most important aspects to Pokemon Sword & Shield. They provide a tough challenge but they also serve as a great way to farm valuable resources.

Naturally, these raids garner a lot of attention with each and every update. New Pokemon are often added in with a limited time to add them to your collection.

That’s exactly the case in a new Valentine’s Day update for Pokemon Sword & Shield. Milcery is already a rare Pokemon as it is, but now, the Shiny version can be found in Max Raid Battles.

Shiny Milcery join Max Raid Battles

Pokemon gameplay
Nintendo
Get your hands on Milcery through the new Max Raid Battle.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day in-game, Pokemon Sword & Shield players will be able to track down Milcery through Max Raid Battles now. Not only that, but their Shiny variant is also on offer, with higher drop rates than usual.

This particular event is already live in-game and runs through until February 15. This means you’ve got just a few days to try your luck and get your hands on the rare Pokemon.

With a 20% rarity to begin with, spotting a Shiny version is going to be even more difficult. Even throughout the event, they’re not going to be all too common. When one appears, make sure you don’t hesitate to collect it.

In order to evolve this Pokemon once it’s in your collection, you’ll need a special treat. Keeping in line with Valentine’s Day, grabbing a considerate Sweet from cafe will help get Milcery on your side.

Pokemon gameplay
Nintendo
Alcremie is the next evolution of the Milcery.

With enough effort, Milcery will soon evolve into Alcremie, a Pokemon that resembles a cute dessert with strawberries in her hair. 

It’s well worth your time to jump back in over Valentine’s Day if you’ve been needing to track down Milcery. You’ve got until Feb. 15 to get the job done.

How to Beat Articuno in Pokemon Go Kanto Tour: strategy & best counters

Published: 12/Feb/2021 5:33

by Brad Norton
Pokemon Go gameplay
Niantic

The powerful Articuno is soon arriving in Pokemon Go’s raids and while it’s sure to be difficult, we’ve got everything you need to topple the Kanto Tour challenge.

As the festivities continue in Pokemon Go, the next leg of the 2021 event takes us to the Kanto Tour. Kicking off on February 20, players will be able to find Kanto-specific Pokemon in the wild more than ever before.

Not only that, but some of the most elusive Pokemon will also be making a splash in the game’s tougher activities. Nothing quite competes with the challenge of a raid and that’s exactly where the Articuno will be appearing throughout the event.

If you’re jumping into the Legendary raid, you’ll need to be well prepared. Here’s a complete rundown on how you can come out victorious.

How to defeat Articuno in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go gameplay
Niantic
Articuno will be a tough challenge for everyone in Pokemon Go.

While the Articuno might be a formidable opponent, all Pokemon are the same in one regard: they all have a weakness. Naturally, you’ll want to head into this battle prepared to take advantage of their downside.

They’re a flying ice-type Pokemon which means they’re highly susceptible to rock-based attacks. Additionally, fire, steel, and electric type damage can also be extremely powerful here.

It’s not going to be a quick fight but using these traits to your advantage is your best path to success. Below is a look at some of the best counters to help you succeed.

Best counters for Articuno in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go gameplay
Niantic
Rock-type Pokemon are your best bet in this raid.
  • Rampardos: When it comes to rock damage, Rampardos is always at the top of the pack. This Pokemon is a must-pick for the raid and using the Smack Down + Rock Slide attacks will be your key to victory.
  • Rhyperior: Another strong rock-type Pokemon, Rhyperior features many of the same attributes as Rampardos. The Smack Down + Rock Wrecker moves will deal extraordinary damage in this raid.
  • Gigalith: One of the bigger Pokemon in the game, the Gigalith will keep you sturdy throughout this challenge. Once again, using the Smack Down + Rock Slide moves are your best bet here.
  • Aggron: For a cheaper option, bringing Aggron into the raid could certainly come in handy. This Pokemon features many of the same moves as the more expensive rock-types including Smack Down + Stone Edge.

Obviously, there are plenty of ways to deal damage and take down Articuno. Though with these particular Pokemon, you’ll be cruising on your way to victory.

If your collection is thriving, you can always rely on shadow versions of certain Pokemon too. Though you can definitely get the job done with your regular allies.

Use the attacks suggested above and you’ll be well on your way to victory in one of Pokemon Go’s toughest battles yet.