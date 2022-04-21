Pokemon Sword & Shield Global Challenge 2022: start date, rules & rewards

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Ranked Battles are back with another competition, Global Challenge 2022 Spring. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

While Pokemon Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl have taken up much of the conversation from the Pokemon community lately, Sword & Shield is still going strong.

With opportunities to snag creatures through Mystery Gift and new updates given to the game’s popular raid battles, Game Freak has kept the Sword & Shield fans happy with new content well after its initial release.

The latest support for the game comes in the form of a new Ranked Battle competition – the Global Challenge 2022 Spring. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Pokemon Sword & Shield Global Challenge 2022 Spring – registration date & time

The following online competition for Sword & Shield will begin registration on April 21, 2022, at 5:00 UTC and will end on May 5, 2022, at 23:59 UTC.

Global Challenge 2022 Spring – battle date

As registration ends on May 5, 2022, the competition will begin shortly after May 6, 2022.

Running for two days, the Global Challenge will commence on May 8, 2022, at 23:59 UTC.

Global Challenge 2022 Spring – battle format

The event will be the last of four International Challenge events to kick-off 2022. If participating players from Japan do well, it will allow for trainers to secure a spot at the Pokemon Japan championship 2022.

According to Serebii, all players who participate in at least three battles will be rewarded with 50 Battle Points.

Using the Double Battle format, trainers will be restricted from using certain legendary Pokemon such as Mewtwo and Lugia. In contrast, other legendary creatures such as Mew and Diancie are banned from competitive play.

So, if you’re looking to join in on the latest competitive Sword & Shield event, be sure to register today!