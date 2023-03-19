Pokemon Journeys composer admits to sexual assault and other obscene acts

Prolific anime and video game music composer Hidekazu Tanaka – most recently credited for his work on Pokemon Journeys: The Series – admitted to sexual assault and other obscene acts during a recent court appearance.

Five months ago, it was reported that 34-year-old Hidekazu Tanaka was arrested for attempted sexual assault after following a 15-year-old girl and shouting obscenities at her in a Meguro train station.

Tanaka is credited most recently for composing the second and fourth versions of the opening song “1・2・3” for Pokemon Journeys: The Series.

During a recent court hearing, Tanaka admitted to the assault in detail, along with several cases of voyeurism over the past decade.

The Pokemon Company

As reported by Anime News Network, Tanaka appeared in Tokyo District Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The composer admitted to yelling obscenities at the 15-year-old, as well as grabbing her arm and attempting to commit sexual assault.

He told the court he “liked her face and presence.”

Tanaka also admitted to committing dozens of acts of voyeurism over the last ten years. He detailed taking upskirt photos of women at Ebisu Station, as well as other train stations. He also admitted to exposing the lower portions of his body on a train in Yūrakuchō Station.

Tanaka claimed he committed the acts for the “thrill” of getting caught and that the obscene acts were a way for him to “relieve anger and work stress.”

If convicted of Forcible Indecency, Hidekazu Tanaka could face imprisonment with work for up to 10 years, according to the Penal Code of Japan.