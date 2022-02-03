Pokemon Go TCG set finally confirmed with release date

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is finally getting a Pokemon Go-themed set of cards and the first look at their packaging has been revealed.

For many fans, it was believed that Go’s integration into the trading card side of the franchise was only a matter of time.

In an official blog post on February 3, the long-awaited crossover was confirmed in a shock announcement.

This summer, the Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon GO will collaborate to create a new expansion themed after Pokémon GO! Here’s an exclusive look at the package design. Learn more here: https://t.co/QRHpcZ8vAc pic.twitter.com/Rt7QnEvbBN — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 3, 2022

When is the Pokemon Go TCG set coming out?

The Pokemon Go x Pokemon Trading Card Game set will be released in the Summer of 2022.

An official statement, taken from the blog, reads: “Trainers. This summer, a collaboration between the Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon GO will be released!

“The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO expansion will feature cards themed after the popular mobile game. You can get an early look at the expansion’s package design. More details will be released soon.”

There will be six cards per pack, as shown in the image above, but of course, collectors will know that this is the norm.

Details are extremely limited in terms of the roadmap ahead, though more information is expected to be rolled out soon.

So, watch this space.