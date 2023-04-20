Pokemon Go Sustainability Week: Timed Research tasks and rewards
Pokemon Go’s Sustainability Week will feature unique timed research tasks and rewards to grab, here’s how to earn them.
Sustainability Week has returned to Pokemon Go in 2023, bringing new Pokemon, avatar items, and more to the popular mobile title. Alongside the new content being brought into the game, the event also features unique timed research tasks and rewards for players to nab.
Wondering if these rewards are worth the time? We’ve got you covered with every reward and requirement for the timed research tasks during Pokemon Go’s Sustainability Week.
Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Timed Research tasks
Here are all the tasks for Pokemon Go’s Sustainability Week Timed Research.
Step 1 of 4
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Drilbur
- Feed your buddy 5 times – Pinap Berries
- Take 5 snapshots of your buddy – Trubbish
Rewards: 1000XP, 500 Stardust, 1 Star Piece
Step 2 of 4
- Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Trubbish
- Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – Nabnab Berries
- Play with your buddy – Bounsweet
Rewards: 1500XP, 1000 Stardust, 1 Incense
Step 3 of 4
- Use 9 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Drilbur
- Earn 2 Candies exploring with your buddy – Grimer
- Use an Incense – Bounsweet
Rewards: 2000XP, 1500 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries
Step 4 of 4
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Binacle
- Earn 3 Candies exploring with your buddy – Drilbur
- Receive a Souvenir from your buddy – Bounsweet
Rewards: 2000XP, 2000 Stardust, 15 Ultra Balls
A quick reminder that Sustainability Week begins on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 AM and ends on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8 PM local time, meaning you only have a short period to grab these rewards.
Sustainability Week has a lot on offer aside from these Timed Research tasks, so make sure to hop in and explore all the new content on offer and reap the rewards.