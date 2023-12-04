Pokemon Go players shocked after fans’ daughter uses Master Ball on “silly weak mon”

A Pokemon Go player’s kid burned a precious Master Ball on a common and weak Pokemon, to the shock of fans worldwide.

While most mainline Pokemon games only give the player a reliable method to acquire one Master Ball, Pokemon Go fans can get multiple copies. This is because it is a live service game expected to continue for years to come.

Master Balls are highly valuable, as they 100% guarantee that a Pokemon will be caught in the wild. Unfortunately, Niantic is aware of this, leading to the Master Ball becoming tied to expensive or difficult events.

Article continues after ad

As such, players tend to save their rare and precious Master Balls for Shiny or Legendary Pokemon, which have a reputation for swift escapes, like the Galarain Legendary Birds.

Article continues after ad

A Pokemon Go player’s daughter used a Master Ball on Grubbin

One unfortunate player made a post on the Pokemon Go Reddit page, chronicling the loss of a precious Master Ball. In this case, it was used by their daughter to catch a Grubbin, a common encounter in the overworld that people see every day.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Y’all gotta train your kids better. My five year old knows if she uses the purple ball she has to move out,” one user writes, while another says, “I hear the orphanage is nice this time of year.”

Article continues after ad

It’s not always a bad idea to catch a common Pokemon in a Master Ball, as a Shiny variant can have value. Shiny Pokemon are extremely rare, so if it’s a Pokemon you like, then burning a Master Ball to acquire it would be warranted.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, the Grubbin that was caught wasn’t a Shiny, a Shadow, a hundo, or even an event variant. It’s just a regular Grubbin, the kind that people pass by on the street every day and may not even bother to catch.

Article continues after ad

At least this Grubbin has a funny story attached to it, and it could always be traded to the current games via Pokemon Home and taken on an adventure. It might not be special for conventional reasons, but it can still become loved as part of someone’s Pokemon journey.