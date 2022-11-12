Pokemon Go players reject Nidorina because it didn’t wear pink on Wednesday

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

A group of Pokemon Go players has rejected a Nidorina because it clashed with their pink-themed gym leaving it vulnerable to anyone who attacks – and the scene was reminiscent of the 2004 film Mean Girls.

Often times Pokemon Go players will coordinate with their fellow team members to theme a gym around a certain color. These squads are then shared online showing off a gym full of a certain color or type of Pokemon, which is rather impressive for a game like Pokemon go.

However, sometimes not every player that slots a Pokemon in the gym gets the theme memo leading to an awkward lineup of five themed Pokemon and one sore thumb.

And that’s exactly what happened to a poor Nidorina who joined a Team Mystic gym that decided to pink. Similar to how Cady Heron wasn’t aware that The Plastics wear pink on Wednesdays in the cult classic film Mean Girls.

Nidoran female rejected by all pink Gym members

This fiasco was shared by Reddit user iAmSpawn who stated, “No one wants to feed this Nidorina because it doesn’t match the gym theme. It’s been a week.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of said gym which contained a Flower Crown Chansey, Blissey, Shiny Dratini, Shiny Dragonair, Lickitung, and normal Nidorina. Ironically, the Nidorina would have fit right in had it been Shiny.

The photo also revealed that all of the pink Pokemon were fed and healthy, while the Nidorina was hanging on for dear life with a measly 109 HP.

A lot of the players in the comments felt sad for the neglected Nidorina, and one user even joked about starting a Go Fund Me to afford the trip to feed the Pokemon. However, there were plenty of comments that drew the comparison to Mean Girls.

“She can’t sit with us,” one user stated referencing Gretchen Wieners’ iconic line. Another stated, “On Wednesdays, we wear pink,” which is another nod to the demanding rules of The Plastics.

It’s only a matter of time before the Queens of Northshore are wiped from the gym along with the Nidorina, but then its trainer can show the pink posse who the real (Nido)Queen is.