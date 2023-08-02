Pokemon Go players encounter “insane” number of Shinies in short period

Two Pokemon Go trainers experienced a great amount of luck, as multiple Shiny encounters took place over a very short period of time.

Those who often play Pokemon Go know just how hard it is to encounter a Shiny Pokemon at any given time.

However, quite a few users have been able to build their collection of Shiny creatures over time, since the game launched back in 2016.

Two players had the unique opportunity to add to their collection of Shiny Pokemon and find several of them in just mere minutes.

Pokemon Go players quickly find numerous Shiny creatures

On Reddit, one Pokemon Go player by the name of “Independent_Earth873” shared a screenshot of their activity log. The image indicated three caught Shiny Pokemon in a 10-minute span: a Tirtouga, Lopunny, and Patrat.

Not to mention, the trainer encountered the Shiny trio consecutively.

Players were quick to show amazement towards the achievement. One fellow player jokingly asked the original poster, “Wow which demon lord do you serve?”

Another exclaimed, “You… I…. Bro you lyin… like… HOW? The [Pokemon Go] rng has blessed you…”

This player, however, wasn’t the only one to recently share an account of Shiny luck in Go. Another trainer named ‘KyleV4’on Reddit reported to have found four Shiny Pokemon — an Omanyte, Cranidos, Archen, and Shieldon — in a 22-minute span.

In response to the four finds, one trainer joked that the original poster should “buy a lotto ticket.’

We should note, however, that the four Fossil Pokemon do have increased Shiny encounter odds at the time of writing. All four are spotlighted Pokemon that are featured in the special Adventure Week 2023 event. The Adventure Week 2023 event is set to end on August 2 at 8 PM local time.