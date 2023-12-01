Pokemon Go players demand Niantic improve age-old feature

Pokemon Go players are fed up with the way that Incense works and think that Niantic should change it to be more effective for stationary players.

Pokemon Go originally introduced Incense as a way for players to take a break from walking and be able to attract Pokemon to their location for a brief period.

There are different types of incense, like Daily Adventure Incense or regular Incense with each lasting different durations and having different requirements to use.

But the way that the regular Incense currently works has players asking Niantic for a change. Right now Incense attracts one Pokemon every five minutes or one Pokemon every 100-200 meters of walking, making the item more effective whilst walking than remaining still, defeating its intended purpose.

Pokemon GO players think Incense “kinda suck”

One player had mainly relied on the “Daily Adventure Incense” to boost their encounter rate with Pokemon, but decided to try and use the regular version for once which ended in disappointment:

“I decided to try an actual incense for the first time instead of the daily one and I’m barely getting Pokemon,” the player complained.

Other players joined the chorus of complaints, feeling that the regular Incense was pointless: “Incense are kind of paradoxical in their existence. They want you to walk in order to get more spawns, yet they’re mostly needed for home play when you want spawns and can’t get out to walk,” one Pokemon fan noted.

“Yeah, Niantic epic-nerfed them to encourage people to go outside to play pogo, completely disregarding people with physical disabilities and rural players,” another player commented.

Others counteracted these complaints by reminding their fellow trainers that Niantic made Pokemon GO as a game to get people active and moving, so the current Incense design was fine: “Are you walking around or just sitting on your Couch?” one player asked, “You gotta walk while using it,” another agreed.

This isn't the only issue that has upset Pokemon GO fans as of late with the community also slamming the new NPC Mateo, believing that he is "underwhelming".