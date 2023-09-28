Pokemon Go players confused after Niantic launches Wayfarer challenge focusing on other languages

Pokemon Go fans who use Wayfarer were left confused after the app requested trainers to review Stops in different languages.

As many Pokemon Go fans know, the game relies on real-world mapping and GPS technology to accurately recreate and position PokeStops in maps around the world.

One of the ways developer Niantic gathers this mapping data is through the Wayfarer app, which allows community members to nominate and review Wayspots, which helps Niantic’s map grow and evolve.

However, some trainers who use the Wayfarer app were left confused after a Wayfarer challenge asked players to review Wayspots from around the world in different languages they couldn’t understand.

Pokemon Go fans baffled by foreign Wayfarer challenge

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit titled, “Wayfarer Challenge: How are we supposed to evaluate stops in other languages,” brought the challenge to the community’s attention.

The OP explained, “I’m getting submissions from Italy…in Italian. The description could be a string of nonsense and I’d never know. Are we supposed to guess? Try to translate?” they asked. They attached a screenshot of a recent Wayspot review as proof.

The challenge itself is part of the All Aboard! – Global Reviewer Challenge on Wayfarer, which is currently taking place in Italy, France, and Germany.

According to the official forum post on Wayfarer, “As introduced last time, you will be able to participate in the challenge by turning on your Wayfarer Challenge setting in the Settings tab. By default, Explorers will have this setting turned on.”

Still, many community members were confused as to why the option was on by default in the first place. “…why did they think this was a good idea? How are people supposed to correctly review stuff when they don’t even know what is it or if it exists?” asked one fan.

Others suggested using a translator of some sort if players still wanted the Pokemon Go rewards for completing the challenge.

Thankfully for Wayfarer users who don’t want to be tasked with reviewing foreign language Wayspots, there is a way to turn off the setting.

Simply go into the Wayfarer settings and flip the switch under “Wayfarer Challenge” to off.