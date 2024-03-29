Pokemon Go players blame update for “stupid” looking avatars

Pokemon Go players have slammed the new graphics update, claiming that their avatars now look “stupid”.

Part of the fun with Pokemon Go is creating an Avatar. A character that others can see and one that fully immerses players in the Pokemon Go world. Recently, the Pokemon Go dev team began rolling out a new graphics update. With backgrounds and avatar designs being altered in the process.

While users were initially slamming the update for “nerfing women” avatars, Pokemon Go players now believe that all avatars, even male-presenting ones, have been affected by the update.

In a new Reddit thread, a PoGo player slammed the graphics changes, commenting “I can’t believe how stupid the update made my character look.”

The OP included a photo of their avatar, showcasing the changes that the update has made. Something that the rest of the community agreed with wholeheartedly.

Fellow players have flooded the Reddit thread with their own thoughts. One user wrote “Actually lol’d. Well done,” in response to the OP outfit choice.

Another user claimed that these new outfit updates have actually made playing Pokemon Go more enjoyable but maybe not in the way the devs intended.

“My friends and I love laughing about this aspect to all the enemies as we watch. Although, it makes the truly conniving ones that much more horrifying.”

Given the backlash, there is a chance that Niantic will bring out a whole new update soon to rectify these downgrades. However, this has not been confirmed at the time of writing.