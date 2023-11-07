Pokemon Go player doesn’t know how to feel after hundo Rayquaza Master Ball catch

One Pokemon Go player is questioning how to feel after catching a hundo Rayquaza with their last Master Ball.

Aside from completing the many research tasks, battling gyms, and following Routes, one of the key elements of Pokemon Go is ‘catching ’em all’. However, you can’t do that without making some rather tricky decisions, especially when they’re both powerful and rare, and you only have one more Master Ball left.

One player found themselves in that exact situation, and with one friend calling it a mistake, they wondered if they’d made a major mistake.

Pokemon Go fan questions “W or L” after using their Master Ball on hundo

Posting their question on the Pokemon Go Reddit, one user asked the community whether their catch was a “W or L ball usage,” attaching an image of a hundo Rayquaza they caught.

Along with the impressive catch, they shared more details on the reasoning for their question: “A friend said I was stupid for using MB on this as they are “easy” to get. Bare in mind this was at Go Fest London where you only got like 6 balls max.”

As many Pokemon Go fans know, Master Balls aren’t very easy to get hold of, but hundo’s are even trickier to find and rarer to catch, so many choose to use these balls on a powerful hundo.

It seems the community found this to be an incredible win, with many suggesting that the player made the “best use of a masterball” and that catching a hundo like this is “exactly what a MB is for. Why risk losing out on a Hundo you have no guarantee to get again?”

The player even added that this was their last master ball, which only furthered the support from the community, despite the poster’s friend saying it was a bad decision.

“You should definitely remain guilt-free on this one” added one user, going on to say “Mega Rayquaza is one of the most useful Pokemon in the game”

It seems, despite the friend’s opinion, this Pokemon Go player has struck gold with their catch, and should be extremely pleased they used a Master Ball on it.