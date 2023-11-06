Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2023 Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Festival of Lights event is offering Timed Research for players to complete for rewards. Here’s what to know about the tasks and rewards.

Pokemon Go‘s latest event is Festival of Lights, which returns from previous years with new rewards and bonus.

The highlight here is the debut of Tadbulb and Bellibolt, which were introduced in last year’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Like other events, Festival of Lights offers Timed Research for players to complete while the event is live. Here’s what Pokemon Go players should know about the Tasks and Rewards for this Timed Research.

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2023 tasks

The tasks for this year’s Festival of Lights were shared by LeekDuck. Here’s a list of every task and reward:

Spin 30 PokeStops – Incense ×1

Catch 30 Electric-type Pokemon – Hisuian Voltorb

Catch 30 Fire-type Pokemon – Hisuian Growlithe

Explore 5 km – Tadbulb

Use an Incense – Morelull

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon – Magmar

Hatch 4 Eggs – Dedenne

Rewards: Festival of Lights 2023 T-Shirt, Alolan Raichu and 3,000 XP

How to Participate in Festival of Lights Timed Research

Festival of Lights’ Timed Research is free and available to all players.

However, players who want all of its rewards will need to complete these tasks during the event. Festival of Lights runs from November 7, 2023, at 10am local time until November 12, 2023, at 8pm local time.

Since it’s a time-sensitive event, be sure to grab all your rewards by November 12, 2023, at 8pm.

