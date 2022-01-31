Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 event: Dates, Shiny Litleo, bonuses & egg chart change

Niantic has announced Pokemon Go’s Lunar New Year event for 2022 with new shiny ‘mon and a variety of other changes. Here’s what’s coming to the game including Shiny Litleo, egg chart change and more.

Since the release of Pokemon Go in 2016, trainers all around the world have spent their free time catching their favorite ‘mon wherever they travel.

The company has held a wide variety of events throughout the years, like the in-game Community Day’s, as well as releasing new monsters and shiny variants for fans to catch.

Now, Pokemon Go has announced the Lunar New Year 2022 event, complete with a new shiny Pokemon, various bonuses, and a change to the egg chart.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 dates & times

The event celebrating the Lunar New Year will take place on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 10 am to Monday, February 7, 2022, at 8 pm local time.

After that, PoGo players should get a huge content drop in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 bonuses

The latest event includes a variety of bonuses that trainers can take advantage of during the week.

Increased chance for Lucky ‘mon in trades

Double Stardust from gifts

from gifts Increased chance to become Lucky Friends

1 extra special trade per day

The company also noted that the increased special trade will start on January 31, 2022, at 1 pm PST, and end on February 8, 2022, at 1 pm PST.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 wild encounters

Here are the wild spawns for the event:

Paras

Meowth

Growlithe

Kanto Voltorb

Hisuian Voltorb

Magikarp

Torchic

Litleo

Electabuzz

Gyarados

Combusken

For the first time ever, trainers may be lucky enough to encounter a shiny Litleo in the game.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 egg chart

The Lunar New Year also changes what Pokemon hatch from 7km eggs during the event.

Shuckle

Slugma

Darumaka

Scraggy

Litleo

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 raid encounters

Pokemon Go will also switch up the raid encounters during the event.

One-Star Raids:

Magikarp

Shinx

Darumaka

Litleo

Espurr

Three-Star Raids:

Charizard

Flareon

Shuckle

Delcatty

Absol

Druddigon

Five-Star Raids:

Regirock

Mega Raids:

Mega Houndoom

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 Field & Timed research

The following ‘mon will be made available to encounter during field and timed research, with certain field research tasks rewarding Mega Gyrados energy.

Field Research:

Alolan Meowth

Galarian Meowth

Magikarp

Darumaka

Litleo

Espurr

Timed Research:

Litleo

Espurr

If you love the Kalos fire starter, make sure you are ready for this event by stocking up on Pokeballs and other items from the shop. For more Pokemon Go news and updates, check out Dexerto’s Pokemon Go hub.