Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 event: Dates, Shiny Litleo, bonuses & egg chart change

Niantic has announced Pokemon Go’s Lunar New Year event for 2022 with new shiny ‘mon and a variety of other changes. Here’s what’s coming to the game including Shiny Litleo, egg chart change and more.
Since the release of Pokemon Go in 2016, trainers all around the world have spent their free time catching their favorite ‘mon wherever they travel.
The company has held a wide variety of events throughout the years, like the in-game Community Day’s, as well as releasing new monsters and shiny variants for fans to catch.
Now, Pokemon Go has announced the Lunar New Year 2022 event, complete with a new shiny Pokemon, various bonuses, and a change to the egg chart.
Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 dates & times
The event celebrating the Lunar New Year will take place on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 10 am to Monday, February 7, 2022, at 8 pm local time.
After that, PoGo players should get a huge content drop in celebration of the Chinese New Year.
Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 bonuses
The latest event includes a variety of bonuses that trainers can take advantage of during the week.
- Increased chance for Lucky ‘mon in trades
- Double Stardust from gifts
- Increased chance to become Lucky Friends
- 1 extra special trade per day
The company also noted that the increased special trade will start on January 31, 2022, at 1 pm PST, and end on February 8, 2022, at 1 pm PST.
Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 wild encounters
Here are the wild spawns for the event:
- Paras
- Meowth
- Growlithe
- Kanto Voltorb
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Magikarp
- Torchic
- Litleo
- Electabuzz
- Gyarados
- Combusken
For the first time ever, trainers may be lucky enough to encounter a shiny Litleo in the game.
Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 egg chart
The Lunar New Year also changes what Pokemon hatch from 7km eggs during the event.
- Shuckle
- Slugma
- Darumaka
- Scraggy
- Litleo
Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 raid encounters
Pokemon Go will also switch up the raid encounters during the event.
One-Star Raids:
- Magikarp
- Shinx
- Darumaka
- Litleo
- Espurr
Three-Star Raids:
- Charizard
- Flareon
- Shuckle
- Delcatty
- Absol
- Druddigon
Five-Star Raids:
- Regirock
Mega Raids:
- Mega Houndoom
Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 Field & Timed research
The following ‘mon will be made available to encounter during field and timed research, with certain field research tasks rewarding Mega Gyrados energy.
Field Research:
- Alolan Meowth
- Galarian Meowth
- Magikarp
- Darumaka
- Litleo
- Espurr
Timed Research:
- Litleo
- Espurr
If you love the Kalos fire starter, make sure you are ready for this event by stocking up on Pokeballs and other items from the shop. For more Pokemon Go news and updates, check out Dexerto’s Pokemon Go hub.
