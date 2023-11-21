Pokemon Go is “raining” PokeCoins with special Black Friday deals

Niantic has revealed this year’s special Black Friday deals for Pokemon Go trainers, and it’s sure to be “raining” PokeCoins for some players.

Pokemon Go’s Black Friday deals are here and players can stack up on extra PokeCoins for a limited time only.

While it’s common for Pokemon Go to offer bonus PokeCoins when purchasing through the game’s web store, this bonus will be significantly boosted throughout the Black Friday promotion.

Pokemon Go trainers can get these bonus PokeCoins by making select purchases during the special Black Friday event, but there’s a catch.

Pokemon Go Black Friday deals

Players who purchase PokeCoins bundles worth $20 or more during the game’s Black Friday event can earn up to 2,000 bonus web store PokeCoins on select purchases.

The promotion is already live, and players have until November 27, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PST to make their purchases.

It’s important to note that there’s a strict limit of one purchase per PokeCoin bundle per customer, meaning that players can make just three eligible purchases.

2,500 (+400 bonus) PokeCoins – $19.99 (£17.99)

5,200 (+800 bonus) PokeCoins – $39.99 (£34.99)

14,500 (+2000 bonus) PokeCoins – $99.99 (£89.99)

The catch is that all bonus PokeCoins are only available via purchasing on the game’s web store.

There have already been mixed reactions to the “deal,” with many players questioning why there’s just one small offer and also frustrated by the desire to push trainers toward the web store to finalize the purchase.

One of the most popular responses to the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter) simply asks, “Did anybody ask for a web store in this game?”

But it all seems part of the strategy to push trainers toward using the game’s web store rather than completing in-app purchases. By encouraging web store purchases, Niantic dodges the hefty marketplace fees that exist on iOS and Android devices, which can developer income by 30%.

Stay tuned to Dexerto for more Pokemon Go news and guides.