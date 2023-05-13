Pokemon Go fans mourn The Silph Road shutting down

Following the announcement that The Silph Road website will be shutting down after its partnership with Niantic ended, fans came together to lament the loss.

On May 12, 2023, Niantic announced that its year-long partnership with the fan-run Pokemon Go website, The Silph Road, would be coming to an end.

Niantic was a sponsor for The Silph Road during this partnership, which helped the company stay afloat monetarily. Now that the partnership has ended, the website announced it will close down sometime on or before August 1, 2023.

Now, members of the Pokemon Go community have come together to mourn the loss of the website, sharing their condolences and offering support as The Silph Road begins to sunset.

Pokemon Go fans mourn The Silph Road

TheSilphRoad made posts on its social media accounts for Twitter and Reddit, which received an outpouring of support from Pokemon go fans.

On Twitter, other prominent fan communities offered praise for the site’s long, committed history, such as Leek Duck and Pokemon Go Stadium.

On Reddit, The Silph Road’s post garnered nearly 1,000 comments from fans who gave thanks to the staff for its hard work over the years.

“Hard to know what to say. The Silph Road has been inavluable resource for so many of us over the last 7 years. It’s been quite a ride. Thanks for everything! And good luck to all of you in your future endeavours,” said one fan.

Others lamented the fact that The Silph Road’s closure would undoubtedly be a big hit to the Pokemon Go community as a whole. Another trainer said, “[The Silph Road] was THE resource for finding a local community for someone who couldn’t find anyone in their area through your Local Communities map… You will truly be missed by countless people the world over, and not just by those who still play the game.”

It’s hard to know exactly how the future of the Pokemon Go community will shake out following The Silph Road’s closure, but it’s clear this will be a big loss for many fans going forward.