Pokemon Go fan reveals trick to keep Spawn Radius Increase after nerf

A Pokemon Go fan has shared a useful trick that lets players keep the increased spawn radius present in Patch 0.275 on both Android and iOS.

When Patch 0.275 was released Pokemon Go players were ecstatic to see that Niantic had doubled the range at which players could interact with and catch Pokemon. This increase up to 80 meters was widely considered a fantastic quality of life addition.

However, just three days after that update Niantic followed up with another update that reverted this change. Unsurprisingly, the response from the community was overwhelmingly negative.

However, a Pokemon Go trainer has posted a trick that lets players keep the spawn radius increase and continue catching Pokemon from further away.

Pokemon Go trick lets you keep 0.275 Increased Spawn Radius

A simple trick has been discovered that lets you keep the Increased Spawn Radius present in Patch 0.275 that players on all platforms can take advantage of.

The post detailing the trick reads: “PSA: Toggle off Auto Updates to enjoy 275.0’s Spawn Radius Increase until 275.1 is forced. They won’t force the update until the rollout is complete on all app stores (hopefully – they’ve messed that up before too), so we should be able to use 275.0 for a while longer.”

For Android users this involves the following process:

Open the Google Play Store app

Click your profile picture in the top right corner

Select ‘Settings’

Select ‘Network preferences’

Finally, set ‘Auto-update apps’ to “Don’t auto-update apps”

For iOS users this involves the following process:

Open the Settings app

Scroll down and select ‘App Store’

Under the Automatic Downloads section, make sure ‘App Updates’ are disabled

Keep in mind this trick will only work if you haven’t already updated to the current version. Furthermore, Patch 0.275 won’t be supported forever and Niantic will eventually force players to update. Is is currently unknown how quickly a forced update will arrive.