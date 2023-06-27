Pokemon Go update 0.275 makes major change for finding nearby Pokemon

Update 0.275 for Pokemon Go has overhauled how the map works by doubling the range at which players can see Pokemon spawns making it much easier to find them.

Niantic has come under heavy criticism as of late for a series of unpopular changes. From the Remote Raid Pass nerf to certain events ending early, some of the developer’s decisions haven’t been well received by fans.

Due to this, when players discovered that the spawn radius of Pokemon had been increased many had assumed it was a bug that would be quickly fixed.

Article continues after ad

However, that isn’t the case meaning that catching Pokemon in Pokemon Go will never be the same again.

Update 0.275 has made it so that nearby Pokemon in Pokemon Go appear from twice as far away. Previously, Pokemon would only appear within 40 meters of a player but this has now been doubled up to 80 meters.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Reputable leaker Leek Duck confirmed that this change is intended and not a bug: “The latest Pokémon GO update, 0.275.0, doubles the range at which you can see Pokémon on the map. This change has been confirmed to be intended, but there is no explanation for why the improvement was made.”

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go content creator and YouTuber Poke Daxi confirmed that this change will be permanent: “The Increased Spawn Distance Update seems to be live on most phones,” followed up with “It’s been confirmed as permanent by Niantic rep.”

The news that this is a permanent change is not just great for the average player but also for accessibility. Not everyone has an easy time getting around for one reason or another and this update makes it far more efficient to catch Pokemon in a set area.

Article continues after ad

This is not the first time Pokemon Go has adjusted the range of what players can interact with. Back in 2021, Niantic made it possible to spin PokeStops and Gyms from up to 80 meters away. This change was removed after travel restrictions were lifted but later reinstated following community outcry.