Pokemon Go datamine reveals Scarlet & Violet Legendaries are coming soon

A Pokemon Go data mine has revealed that Scarlet & Violet’s Legendaries are coming soon alongside other Paldea Pokemon.

Since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has slowly rolled out Pokemon from various generations into the game through events, raids, and more.

While the developers still need to roll out Pokemon from as far back as Sinnoh’s Arceus and Manaphy, it appears that some of the franchise’s recently released creators will be hitting the mobile game soon.

Popular data miners PokeMiners have dissected the latest version of Pokemon Go, and found that Scarlet & Violet’s Legendaries are coming alongside other Paldea Pokemon.

PoGo data mine reveals Paldea’s arrival

In a post on May 15, PokeMiners shared a list of Pokemon that have been added to the backend of the latest version of Pokemon Go.

In the list are Paldea Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon alongside dozens of other ‘mon from Scarlet & Violet.

All three of the game’s starters are included as well as popular Pokemon Lechonk, Wiglett, Iron Valiant, and Roaring Moon.

Here is the list of Pokemon available in the latest version of Pokemon Go.

PokeMiners also revealed a variety of new Pokemon forms coming to the mobile game sooner than later, including DuDunsparce’s length variations and Tauros’ Paldea form.

It’s unknown when (or how) they’ll be released, but we’ll be sure to update you when Niantic reveals the Pokemon throughout the upcoming months.

The next in-game season begins on June 1, 2023, so maybe we’ll see it themed around Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea.

