Pokemon Go April Fools 2-Oh?-22 Special Research tasks and rewards (April Fools 2022)

Beginning April 1, 2022, Pokémon Go will begin the April Fools 2-Oh?-22 special research and tasks featuring Ditto. Here’s everything you need to know.
For the Season of Alola, Niantic has brought back the April Fools Pokemon content as April Fools 2-Oh?-22 begins on April 1, 2022.
Featuring a special Ditto Special Research mission, players will have a chance to participate in the event and claim a litany of rewards in the process, including the ever-elusive Ditto candy.
Below, you will find a full detailed breakdown of what you can earn during the duration of the event and how to complete the research missions.
April Fools 2-Oh?-22 Research Tasks and Rewards
April Fools 2-Oh?-22 Step 1/3 Tasks and Rewards
- Catch 10 Pokemon: 25 PokeBall
- Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon: 5 Potion
- Make 5 Nice Throws: 5 Nanab Berry
- Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 15 Ditto Candy, and 5 Razz Berry
April Fools 2-Oh?-22 Step 2/3 Tasks and Rewards
- Catch 10 Pokemon: 15 GreatBall
- Catch 3 Ditto: 5 Super Potion
- Transfer 10 Pokemon: 5 Pinap Berry
- Rewards: 1500 XP, 15 Ditto Candy, and 1 Silver Pinap
April Fools 2-Oh?-22 Step 3/3 Tasks and Rewards
- Claim Reward: 10 UltraBall
- Claim Reward: 5 Hyper Potion
- Claim Rewards: 3500 XP
- Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 15 Ditto Candy, and Ditto
In addition to rewards, Niantic has also added Ekans as a new possible Ditto disguise. So, be sure to keep a lookout for Ekans throughout your travels, trainers!
And it should also be noted that, yes, Ditto has a chance to be shiny during the event.
April Fools 2-Oh?-22 dates & times
Participants will be able to start the special research Friday, April 1, 2022, at 12:00 AM Local Time.
The projected end date for the event is April 1, 2022, at 11:59 PM local Time, so be sure to log into the app, complete your tasks, and claim your rewards.
And that’s everything you need to know about the April Fools 2-Oh?-22 special research event. Be sure to check out some of our other guides below:
