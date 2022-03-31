 Pokemon Go April Fools 2-Oh?-22 Special Research tasks and rewards (April Fools 2022) - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go April Fools 2-Oh?-22 Special Research tasks and rewards (April Fools 2022)

Published: 31/Mar/2022 17:52

by Marc Griffin
Ditto in Pokemon Go
Niantic

Share

Alola April Fools April Fools 2-Oh?-22 Ditto How to find Ditto Pokemon Go Pokemon Go events Season of Alola

Beginning April 1, 2022, Pokémon Go will begin the April Fools 2-Oh?-22 special research and tasks featuring Ditto. Here’s everything you need to know. 

For the Season of Alola, Niantic has brought back the April Fools Pokemon content as April Fools 2-Oh?-22 begins on April 1, 2022. 

Featuring a special Ditto Special Research mission, players will have a chance to participate in the event and claim a litany of rewards in the process, including the ever-elusive Ditto candy. 

Below, you will find a full detailed breakdown of what you can earn during the duration of the event and how to complete the research missions. 

Advertisement

Contents 

April Fools 2-Oh?-22 in the Season of Alola in Pokemon Go
Niantic
Ditto will be the main focus of the April Fools 2-Oh?-22 event

April Fools 2-Oh?-22 Research Tasks and Rewards

April Fools 2-Oh?-22 Step 1/3 Tasks and Rewards

  • Catch 10 Pokemon: 25 PokeBall
  • Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon: 5 Potion
  • Make 5 Nice Throws: 5 Nanab Berry
  • Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 15 Ditto Candy, and 5 Razz Berry

April Fools 2-Oh?-22 Step 2/3 Tasks and Rewards

  • Catch 10 Pokemon: 15 GreatBall
  • Catch 3 Ditto: 5 Super Potion
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon: 5 Pinap Berry
  • Rewards: 1500 XP, 15 Ditto Candy, and 1 Silver Pinap

April Fools 2-Oh?-22 Step 3/3 Tasks and Rewards

  • Claim Reward: 10 UltraBall
  • Claim Reward: 5 Hyper Potion
  • Claim Rewards: 3500 XP
  • Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 15 Ditto Candy, and Ditto

In addition to rewards, Niantic has also added Ekans as a new possible Ditto disguise. So, be sure to keep a lookout for Ekans throughout your travels, trainers!

And it should also be noted that, yes, Ditto has a chance to be shiny during the event. 

April Fools 2-Oh?-22 dates & times

Participants will be able to start the special research Friday, April 1, 2022, at 12:00 AM Local Time. 

The projected end date for the event is April 1, 2022, at 11:59 PM local Time, so be sure to log into the app, complete your tasks, and claim your rewards. 

Advertisement

And that’s everything you need to know about the April Fools 2-Oh?-22 special research event. Be sure to check out some of our other guides below:

Type chart | Rocket Grunt Guide (April 2022) | How to catch a Ditto | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions 

Advertisement
Advertisement