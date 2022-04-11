Pokemon Go An Ula’Ula Adventure Special Research tasks & Rewards

Pokemon Go’s new season-exclusive special research ‘An Ula’Ia Adventure’ continues the five-month-long Season of Alola adventures with a new look at a familiar guardian spirit.
The newest research takes on a familiar form as we march towards the end of this season’s special events.
Like the Melemele adventure before it, this event will focus on a specific Pokemon, with the Fairy/Grass-type spirit guardian Tapu Bulu serving in the place of honor this time around.
For players looking to get in on the fun, this edition will kick off on April 10, 2022, at 10 am local time.
An Ula’Ula Adventure Research tasks
Leekduck provided a full breakdown of the upcoming event, wrangling up all 4 steps of the adventure and the associated rewards.
Each tier brings along new challenges as well as a host of new rewards, though some of them will be familiar to you if you’ve completed the previous edition.
Step 1 of 4
- Catch 10 Pokemon – 10x Poke Balls
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 5 Pinap Berries
- Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – 8 Razz Berries
Rewards: Weepinbell, 500 XP, 500 stardust.
Step 2 of 4
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokemon – Oddish
- Use 7 berries to help catch Pokemon – Seedot
- Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost – Sunkern
Rewards: 1 Charged TM, 500 XP, 500 Stardust
Step 3 of 4
- Walk 2km – Geodude
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks – 15 Poke Balls
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Alolan Sandshrew
Rewards: 1 Raid Pass, 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust
Step 4 of 4
- Send 5 Gifts to friends – 10 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Pokemon – 7 Pinap Berries
- Win a Raid – Alolan Vulpix
Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 8,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust
We’re now well into the series of five adventures through the Alolan region, and if you’ve missed out on any of the action so far, you can catch up on more Season of Alola news right here.