Pokemon fans praise “madlad” for insane catch on a calculator

They say every day is a school day, but one inventive Pokemon fan has taken things to the next level and left other fans stunned, pulling off an incredible achievement on a calculator.

Pokemon fans are known for being inventive, as additional rulesets like the popular Nozlocke can add some challenge to playthroughs of titles like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Plus, many Pokemon players like the added difficulty in hunting for Shiny Pokemon, those elusive versions of the creatures with a different color to their traditional form.

However, one clever Pokemon fan has pulled off a massively impressive achievement, as Reddit user

u/Leather_Lie_9297 claims they have, “Just rng manipulated a shiny torchic on a calculator.”

Inventive Pokemon player bags Shiny on a calculator

In a post shared to Reddit, Leather_Lie_9297 uploaded a picture of a scientific calculator running a version of a Generation 3 Pokemon game, either Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, or Emerald.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, they have also managed to rng manipulate their way into finding a Shiny Torchic, something that’s difficult to do even on proper hardware.

Fans in the comments are impressed, with Reddit user Xemcail saying, “2 things. First that is amazing…..second…..How did you get it on ur calculator?!”

Another Pokemon fan going by ElSucioDan89 comments, “Wait. Is this real? How can you even run a game on a calculator?”