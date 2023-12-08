Pokemon fan site shares “crazy” appearance in classic British game show

It’s not every day you see yourself on television, especially if you’re a Pokemon fan site, but that’s exactly what happened to one popular fan-favorite Pokemon portal after a mention on British TV.

We all know Pokemon is popular, as after nearly three decades in the cultural zeitgeist it’s safe to say even most people’s grandma’s could point to a Pikachu when asked.

However, outside of the anime and occasional movies, it’s still seen as something of a children’s franchise, and it’s a little bit jarring to see the popular Pocket Monsters pop up anywhere outside of the places you’d normally expect.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s what makes this novel appearance so fun, as it’s not even a mention of other cultural touchstones like Eevee or Ash Ketchum, but instead, a Pokemon fan site turned up as a question on a British game show.

Bulbapedia appears in a question on The Chase

If you live in Britain you may be aware of a television show called The Chase, where members of the public battle against a bunch of general-knowledge boffins known as ‘The Chasers’ in the hopes of winning a cash prize.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In a recent episode of the show, an unlikely question appeared, and you might just recognize the website mentioned.

Article continues after ad

As shared by Bulbapedia on Twitter, the website appeared in a question, with the contestant and The Chaser being asked “Bulbapedia is a web-encyclopedia devoted to which Japanese media franchise?”

Thankfully both the contestant and The Chaser got the question right, proving just how ubiquitous Pokemon is now for a wide range of different generations.

Some other fans had fun in the comments below Bulbapedia‘s post, with user PaintMakesArt adding, “UR ON THE BEST BRITISH GAMESHOW AS WELL.”

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, another person named GalarianPugz comments, “I had to do a double take when I heard the question as I was walking between rooms. Thought my cold was causing auditory hallucinations.”

Article continues after ad

It’s certainly a slightly jarring addition to the popular game show, but it is comforting to know that Pokemon is so popular that a question like this is even considered.