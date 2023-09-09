Official Twitch account clowned by Pokemon fans for confusing Mewtwo post

When Twitch posted on their Twitter a picture of two Mewtwo side by side with the caption “discuss,” Pokemon fans were a tad confused.

Pokemon has a massive fan base, with many viewers going to Twitch to watch their favorite streamers play the game.

Twitch is often active on their Twitter account and often interacts with users of the platform, and posted to their Twitter account an image of Mewtwo.

But Pokemon fans weren’t too sure what exactly was special about the image or what Twitch was trying to achieve with the caption “discuss.”

Pokemon Fans find Twitch Mewtwo post hilarious

The Pokemon community joked about the post after Twitter user AjentVee brought their attention to it as they reposted the image with the caption, “Twitch is trying to communicate with the Pokémon community but I don’t know what they are trying to say.”

“Like, discuss? Discuss what?? That is a Mewtwo, yes.”

Other fans were confused as well, with one saying: “I don’t get it.”

But for some, the post made perfect sense, as one loyal Pokemon fan explained the post to those who were confused.

“I think this is meant to ask which is better: Dynamax Adventure battle Mewtwo or Tera Raid battle Mewtwo. But they couldn’t find a better picture of Mewtwo?”

The original post by Twitch is still live on Twitter, and some thought that they had achieved their goal of “discuss” – the repost of the tweet now has over 9k likes, and the original post has over 1 million views.