Minecraft fan shares “magical” Pokemon-inspired map

While plenty of fans dream of exploring a Pokemon game with Minecraft vibes, one talented Minecraft player has crafted an incredible Pokemon X Minecraft world, and fans are loving it.

Pokemon games are certainly getting bigger over the years, with the recent games Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet bringing the open world format to the iconic series, to great results.

Well, one of the most popular open-world games in the world for the last decade and more, is the block-buster (pun intended, sorry) survival and creative game Minecraft, with even a Hollywood movie on the way, with Jack Black himself joining the cast.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many fans dream of a meeting of these two titans, much like the Super Mario World added to Minecraft several years ago as part of the Wii U release, but for now, players will have to settle for fans’ interpretations of a block-based Pokemon world.

Thankfully, one fan has done just that and created an impressive Pokemon-inspired world that other players are calling “magical” and “beautiful” amongst plenty more praise.

Minecraft player shares incredible Pokemon-inspired map

As shared in a Reddit post by creator VarunaMC, the talented Minecraft player has built a huge map inspired by classic Pokemon worlds, with gorgeous biomes, huge gyms, and lots of small details that evoke the nostalgic Pokemon feel.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other players are jumping into the comments to send praise, with one person commenting “easily the best Pokemon map I’ve seen in Minecraft. I sure hope this is actually yours and not a repost, because this is incredible.”

Further on, another player chimes in, adding “Absolutely jaw-dropping! Great job, the cities look really gorgeous and immersive.”

Then, a comment says, “This is magical. Especially the floating island city. Great work!”

It’s clear that other Minecraft and Pokemon fans love this interpretation, and from the detail in the map alongside the great design choices, it’s not hard to see why.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With any luck, eventually Pokemon & Minecraft will work together on something official, and offer the Pokemon x Minecraft mode that countless mods try to imitate constantly. While plenty of those mods are fantastic, it would be something special to see what Pokemon and Minecraft could achieve.