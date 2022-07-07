Logan Paul reveals how he acquired record-breaking $6m Pikachu Illustrator Pokemon card

Dylan Horetski . 13 hours ago

Logan Paul has finally revealed how he acquired the record-breaking $6m PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator Pokemon card that he wore during his WWE Wrestlemania debut.

On April 2, 2022, Logan Paul shocked Pokemon TCG Collectors around the world when he made his debut WWE appearance during Wrestlemania 38 wearing a Pikachu Illustrator card around his neck.

It is believed that only 20 of these cards exist in the entire world, and Logan Paul is in possession of the only perfect condition PSA 10 copy of the card.

After the event, he secured the Guinness World Record for the most expensive private TCG purchase at $5,275,000 — but it has remained a mystery how he came across such a rare card.

In a video uploaded on July 7, Paul has finally revealed the steps he went through to purchase the record-breaking piece.

Logan Paul reveals how he purchased Pikachu Illustrator

The purchase began in February 2021, when a person messaged Logan Paul on Instagram explaining that he had a very reputable person interested in selling the PSA 10 Pokemon Illustrator card.

Logan initially offered the mysterious person $4,000,000… but 24 hours later, the seller denied his offer. Having not forgotten about the card, four months later Logan reached out to his friend Jeremy Padawer, who knew the seller and was able to reignite the possible sale.

It wasn’t without a catch, however, as the seller had added another two million dollars onto the purchase price — but also offered Logan a second option. The YouTuber had to acquire a PSA 9 Pikachu Illustrator to trade alongside $4,000,000 for the one-of-a-kind PSA 10.

After finding a collector in London that sold Logan the PSA 9, the YouTuber and his crew traveled to Dubai where they met the man representing the mysterious collector who presented the record-breaking Pikachu Illustrator to Logan inside of a custom ‘Maverick’ branded case that left the influencer speechless.

The card went from being a myth to being in the possession of one of the biggest influencers in recent time… as well as part of WWE Wrestlemania history.