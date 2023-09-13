Game-breaking Pokemon Go Battle League exploit is giving some players huge advantage

A game-breaking Pokemon Go Battle League exploit is giving some players massive advantages by allowing players to take a look at opponents’ teams and movesets.

On September 13, Pokemon Go YouTuber Poke AK revealed a game-breaking Go Battle League exploit that allows players to have a look at their opponent’s team and moveset before the match starts.

Done through a Discord bot, the bot would send a message right as your match starts, informing a player what their opponent’s team is like, which gives them a massive advantage.

In Poke AK’s video, he shows in a private battle that the bot provides information on the opponent’s full team of Pokemon, including their CP, Charged Attacks, and Fast Attacks as you load into the match.

GBL is very much skill-based and competitive as it asks trainers to be able to prepare, predict, and counter whatever their opponents throw at them while keeping up with current metas.

However, the exploit essentially allows players to eschew the need for prediction as it gives them vital information as to how to play against an opponent’s team.

Another problem with the exploit is that it is incredibly hard to detect as a player as it’s near impossible to distinguish a trainer using the exploit and a trainer who is simply great at the game.

Poke AK said he was reached out by an anonymous individual to reveal the Discord bot, with Poke AK actually testing out the bot with the individual.

In his video, Poke AK did not provide any information about how many Discord servers are utilized nor how widespread the problem is.

Niantic has not made any official response to the Go Battle League exploit.