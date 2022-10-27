Elderly man and son convicted after beating up Pokemon Go trainer in gym park brawl

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A 75-year-old man and his son have been convicted after a dispute over a Pokemon Go Gym resulted in them beating up a rival Pokemon Go trainer in the park.

A father-son-duo looking to catch’em all was found guilty of beating up a Pokemon Go trainer all over a gym in St Louis’ Kirkwood Park.

Back in 2018, the family of 75-year-old Robert Matteuzzi and his son Angelo Matteuzzi were trying to take control of the park’s gym from another player, which eventually lead to a confrontation between the three.

Angelo Matteuzzi and the victim got into a physical altercation with the two rolling into Walker Lake with the man’s father jumping in after them.

According to Fox, Robert, who had worked as a professional lifeguard, held the victim down in an attempt to drown him while Angelo punched him and smashed the trainer’s face into rocks.

The brawl only ended when a bystander, who had been filming the melee, got involved and forced the trip to break it up.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company / Pixabay A father and son have been convicted after a Pokemon Go melee.

Jury convicts father and son for Pokemon Go park beatdown

While the fight was broken up, the victim suffered multiple injuries including facial abrasions, a traumatic eye injury, a detached fingernail, and a broken fingertip.

During the trial, Angelo Matteuzzi claimed he was “just trying to put my Pokemon in the gym” and only wanted to “dunk” the victim.

A defense attorney for the Matteuzzi duo argued they weren’t the aggressors in the fight, but the jury sided with the prosecution on the matter.

“Grown men, including a man in his 70s, coming to blows over a childish game they are playing is ridiculous, but there was nothing funny about the injuries sustained by the victim, who could have drowned,” argued St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

The jury convicted the Matteuzzis of third-degree assault. Jurors recommended a fine for both men and three days in jail for Robert.