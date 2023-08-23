Collector claims Beckett lost $16K of Pokemon cards after sending them for a grading

A collector of rare Pokemon cards has alleged that Beckett lost a portion of his order after sending them off for grading, costing the collector approximately $16,000 in losses.

Established in 1984, Beckett Media is a leading authentication firm dedicated to providing state-of-the-art technology. Their services cover the sports card, comic book grading, collectibles, and sports memorabilia sectors.

The firm offers multiple helpful tools for collectors, including an “all-in-one intelligent platform” that can be used to “access sales data, manage and analyze your collection, discover the next grail card, and establish an identity as a collector”.

Advertising itself as the “one-stop online shop for all collecting needs”, it’s understandable why collectors may feel confident in trusting Beckett with their precious finds. But as one collector allegedly found out the hard way, not even Beckett appears infallible.

Anth Ony, who goes by ‘anth_collects’ online, posted on Instagram about his supposed experience with Beckett in hopes of finding out whether others had encountered a similar issue.

“Recently I believe I have been the subject of an incompetent employee at Beckett Grading Services,” Anth wrote. He claimed he’d sent three orders to the company in a single box, but only one of the orders was lodged upon arrival.

“When I called they passed me around to [five] different people and eventually after [two] weeks determined the cards were never [received] by them,” Anth continued.

He also claimed one employee was “almost mad” he’d sent more than one order in the box, despite the Beckett website stating this was allowed.

Instagram: anth_collects One of the cards Anth supposedly lost was a “signed and sketched Arita Japanese Charizard.”

Sadly, Anth’s comments were filled with many others sharing their own stories of lost orders with Beckett.

“I had a Michael Jordan card ‘never show up in the order’ but all the rest were supposedly there,” one claimed. They added, “Big ass scam going on over there; this was over [two] years ago so they are basically still doing it [shaking my head].”

Others were determined to demand action and change from Beckett in order to protect future collectors from facing the same issue. One commenter wrote, “We need to come together and get to the bottom of this. This is not what the community is about. We will help bro, I assure you.”

Beckett has not yet responded to any allegations. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.