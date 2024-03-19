Palworld players running out of space demand Palbox expansion from devs

Palworld players are demanding the devs introduce additional Palbox space so that gamers have more room to store their Pals.

Palworld took the world by storm at the beginning of 2024. The new game broke Steam records and has still managed to maintain a high player count months after its initial release.

Part of why the game is such a massive hit is the way in which it allows players to discover Pals and bring them back to their base. Storing them in your Palbox and filling it up, while initially daunting, is something players have made quick work of.

So much so that some Palworld players are now calling on the devs to “add more space” so that gamers can add many more Pals to their box.

Article continues after ad

In a new Reddit thread, one Palworld player asked the devs to, “Please add more space to the Palbox! I’m not a fan of doing this.”

Article continues after ad

In response to this, players have been sharing their tips on how to manage their Palbox as well as also agreeing that adding more storage to the game would be a great new addition to Palworld.

Some Palword players offered up advice to the initial poster, explaining how condensing Pals is a quick way to make room for other Pals.

“Just liquefy and make 2 or 3 level up, condense, and upcycle.”

However, others agreed with the initial poster in that the devs should expand the amount of room that players have to store Pals.

Article continues after ad

“Still very hard to manage the space. With the long incubation times in multiplayer, I tend to have just a huge amount of incubators. using one page per active breeding page, one for collecting, two for active use, I have only 2 pages left for storing my breeding results. which is not enough to open all incubators in one go.”

Article continues after ad

Issues with Palbox storage appear to be a bigger problem for those who are committed to breeding Pals in mass. “Everyone’s saying to condense pals… I do but the Palbox still needs to be bigger. Endgame it’s just not big enough. IMO it needs to be big enough for at least 10 of each pal.”

Article continues after ad

Time will tell if the devs do answer these calls and update the size of Palboxes in the future. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if there are any changes to this Palworld feature in the future.