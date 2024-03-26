Ingenious Palworld strategy captures and “cooks” Legendary Frostallion

To capture a Legendary Frostallion, one Palworld player used a “big brain” strategy involving campfires and a mounted Shadowbeak.

Successfully taking down and capturing Pals is often no joke in Palworld. Of course, Legendary Pals prove the most difficult to master, requiring certain techniques, tools, and the like.

The game’s Legendary Frostallion is no exception in this regard. Players can find the flying creature by traveling east of the Land of Absolute Zero fast travel point.

Because of the creature’s ice-type status, using fire against it constitutes the most obvious strategy. But one person put fire to use in a way other players may not have considered.

Before luring the Legendary Steed of Ice into battle, a Reddit user spent about an hour carefully lining the battlefield with campfires.

When it came time to fight the Legendary Frostallion, the Palworld player took to the skies on the back of a Shadowbeak and let their prey run wild through the sea of lit campfire pits.

Two minutes of getting “cooked” by fire damage brought the Frostallion down fairly easily, though the player did let loose the occasional arrow as well.

Other users in the Palworld-centric thread were impressed that someone even thought up such a tactic. One person dubbed it a “Big brain move.”

Another Palworld fan said of the unorthodox Frostallion/campfire method: “I love how people keep coming up with exploits and ways to beat pals just simply by using irregular solutions to a problem.”

Naturally, some view this as too time-consuming, especially since Pals like Blazamut dispatch the flying horse without much issue.